Comba Telecom Introduces New Solution to Meet Mounting Network Connectivity Needs

Dr Hazim Al-Rawi

-- Experts believe that the migration from 4G to 5G will compound the Middle East's already considerable mobile network needs. Solution providers are therefore injecting new, capable solutions into the region's infrastructure, tailored to boost anywhere-anytime connectivity. In line with this, Comba Telecom (http://www.comba-telecom.com/)Systems Holdings Limited, a leading global wireless solutions provider, is now introducing its active distributed antenna systems (DAS) solution, designed to facilitate comprehensive multi-band, multi-system mobile indoor coverage for large, high-density public hotspots such as airports, hotels and resorts, sports stadiums and malls."Higher capacity and wider coverage is an early requirement of the communications infrastructure that will enable 5G projects. But with mobile data traffic scaling up as quickly as it is, efficient solutions are needed to guaranteequality, seamless coverage and the freedom of always-on mobility," explains Comba's general manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Dr. Hazim Al-Rawi.The Middle East and Africa region is headed for the strongest mobile data traffic growth of anywhere in the world at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 71% in the lead up to 2020. The UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have seen a steep increase in mobile data traffic in the last few years, with forecasts for continued heavy growth.Comba's new DAS solution is capable of handling voice and data traffic competently, even during periods of surges, ensuring efficient coverage in larger in-building environments, and is able to support multiple operators, multiple technologies (2G, 3G, 4G) on all commonly deployed EUTRA bands in the global market (700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz, etc)."To reap the benefits of connected services, top-notch voice and data coverage for each and every person is a must, regardless of high visitor density. Active DAS solutions can capably manage this increased traffic," adds Al-Rawi.In the past, Comba has provided its DAS solutions to several high-profile locations: 8 out 12 stadiums for the 2014 international football tournament held in Brazil were outfitted with Comba's solutions to ensure that the network was capable of supporting the needs of thousands of football fans.