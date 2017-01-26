News By Tag
Silk Warm Brings Comfort and Style for Valentine's Day
Starting on February 1, 2017, the said towel will be offered on a 30% discount, cutting its original price from $14.95 to $10.46. And this promo is set to run until Valentine's Day itself, February 14, 2017. In line with this, the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, said during a brief interview "you see it's only for 2 weeks, so we really do advise everyone to just hurry!"
Silk Warm Microfiber Towel is made of 100% premium quality suede cloth which has an extremely high thread count. This creates the towel's soft and smooth texture, making it gentle and comfortable when in contact with the skin. In addition, Silk Warm is particularly compact and lightweight, making it ideal for traveling. It fits conveniently in a bag without taking up precious space, weighs close to nothing, and comes with its own mesh carry pouch for fast and easy packing.
Furthermore, when compared to regular cotton towels, G&H's microfiber towel
Aside from being a travel towel, Silk Warm is also commonly used for bathing, sports, yoga, gym, beach and as a household cleaning item. It has been an alternative for those with sensitive skin and for babies' care as well.
"Valentine's Day is a moment where you can express your love, care and gratitude for someone" Huston says cheerily. He continued "so what better way to show those feelings and emotions than giving them something that could last, not only a day or a week, but for a very long time?"
The Silk Warm Microfiber Towel
