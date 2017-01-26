'Higher Education Review' marks LPU as One of the Best among 777 Universities of India

•Recognizes LPU as University of the Year-2016 for 'Student Engagement' & 'International Orientation'

-- The year ending issues of prestigious magazine 'Higher Education Review' (HER) have marked Lovely Professional University (LPU) as one of the best among 777 Central, State, Private & deemed universities of the country. The magazine has recognized LPU as 'University of the Year-2016' for the best 'Student Engagement' & 'International Orientation'. In this regard, the certificates issued by the magazines indicate that this coveted acknowledgement is for the positive impact LPU has made on the society & the education fraternity.The Higher Education Review' team holds: "Being the second largest education system in the world, India has over 777 universities offering a variety of courses. However, the global education arena is dominated by the universities from the US and UK. Recently, some of the Indian universities have come up with new ideas to refashion India's university education. These universities realize the need of being research oriented to get a position in the top 100 universities in the world. Considering this, our team, along with a panel of experts, has made a detailed study to bring out top universities across the country. These universities are selected on the basis of their performance in pedagogy, placements, research and quality of the education."Managing Editor of the magazine Sarath Shyam says: "India has many universities that are following global standards and are capable of turning an average student to an extraordinary human resource. We strongly believe that it is important to bring out the names of such universities into the limelight. In our magazine, we have identified some of the innovative universities under the title "University of the year 2016"."Congratulating faculty members and students on this unique recognition, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "Through such an illustrative recognition, we are further encouraged to achieve our target of getting LPU included among top universities of the world by the year 2025. On these lines, LPU teachers are regularly forwarding fresh ideas to students through creative teaching mechanisms in all spheres to fulfill the global market needs and international ranking principles."