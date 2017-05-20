Smart Power Transformer add value to all Grids

Contact

-- When we speaks about India's electricity facility, the demand for power is surging with shortage peaking over 15 per cent. Many of the households are still not connected to the country's electricity grid. We are recognized as a trustworthy company for solving the electricity requirement of country.Smart grid and efficient power transformer are two sides of a coins. Proper implementation of smart grid along with transformers might provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers across India to a larger extent, even in remote locations, while eliminating wastage of power units. Transformer availability and longevity have a major impact on grid reliability and profitability. We have developed ourselves as the most promising organization of manufacturing qualitative range of. Transformer are the key component of power distribution and to all the grids without which electricity supply to the households can't be supply. Transformers at power stations produce the very high voltages needed to transmit electricity through the National Grid power linesA transformer is an electrical device that takes electricity of one voltage and changes it into another voltage. The function of transformer changes electricity from high to low voltage. These transformer are used in various area ranging from private to public sector and schools to colleges. Our transformer are available in two types one is single phase transformer and other is three phase transformers. Single phase are used to transmit electricity in residential and commercial areas and these transformers are completely fire resistant. On the other hand, three phase transformer are used for bigger set-ups like- factories or industries as they supply power through three-phase circuit.Theseas they can save energy and have the potential to get recycled easily. These are completely safe, have strong mechanical strength, can bear short circuit and run continuously for long time without any disturbance. The fundamental objective of our is to promote the longest possible service life and to minimize lifetime operating costs. For all these reasons, transformer life management gained the past decades an ever-increasing interest due to economic and technical reasons. Our skilled team of engineer completely focus on the life span of transformer as they do aware its life depend on its material, condition, composition. They take each and every possible steps to make transformer highly efficient and effective for transmitting electricity through grids.We are following latest technology due to which ourloading with minimal life reduction, reduced frequency and duration of outages and are moving from time-based to condition-based maintenance. Our Smart transformers work independently to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the smart grid in order to allow remote administration, and to provide information and feedback about the power supply. A Transformer provides the, and responds instantly to fluctuations within the power grid, acting as a voltage regulator to ensure that the optimized voltage is undisturbed. We have programmed this in a way toof power supply, provide an voltage optimized power supply that directly addresses their facility's energy needs. It can help large commercial facilities use power more efficiently to save money, power and go greener. We make use of cutting edge technology to manufacture electrical products for the patrons. This was possible by the dedication of several hundred professionals who are trained to do this specified job in an outstanding dedication.Plot No- 127, Udyog Kendra Extn- II, Ecotech- III,Greater Noida, G.B Nagar, U.P- 201306Kapil Tomer :- +91 9810 9950 42H.S Tomer :- +91 9810 1015 31Sachin Tomer :- +91 9999 5603 25Landline :- 0120- 6900062