News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marka opens second dinh van outlet in Dubai Mall Galeries Lafayette
Dubai, UAE, 31 January 2017: Marka the first public joint stock retail operator in the UAE, has opened a second branch of the contemporary French jewelry house dinh van at Galeries Lafayette in the Dubai Mall.
Shaheen Domingo, Group Managing Director of Marka Sports, Fashion and Beauty, said: "Marka is delighted to be opening a second branch of dinh van at Galeries Lafayette, and to be strengthening the brand's presence in the region by giving it a new home at one of the world's most renowned and impressive shopping malls. The new opening is a celebration of dinh van's endeavor to fulfill the needs of jewelry lovers in Dubai, and we look forward to it becoming a main feature at Galeries Lafayette."
Domingo added, "The new opening follows on from the success of the dinh van store in CITY WALK, where the brand began its Dubai journey. With its established celebrity following and exquisite designs, dinh van is an exciting part of Marka's UAE fashion portfolio."
As a trendsetter in luxury jewelry, dinh van offers bespoke, uniquely crafted jewelry for independent and liberated women to wear in everyday life. Inspired by essential square and circle-shaped pieces, dinh van is renowned for bringing a modern approach to the world of exclusive jewelers with its stylish must-haves.
Founded by Jean Dinh Van in Paris in 1965, the House was born from the will to modernise the archaic codes of fine jewelry and to promote his vision of creating timeless pieces that reflect the desires of contemporary women. Ever since, dinh van's collections have stood for 'the free spirit of French jewelry.'
-ENDS-
About Marka PJSC
Marka is the first public joint stock company focused on the growing retail sector in the UAE. Incorporated with a capital of AED 500 million and headquartered in Dubai, Marka is a premier retail operator targeting the mid-to-high-
Marka is committed to offering value to its customers through high quality products and services at optimum cost, simultaneously generating value for its shareholders and giving back to the communities in which it operates.
For further information about Marka and to learn more about its brands, visit www.markaholding.com.
For Further Information please contact:
Ribal Temraz
Senior Account Executive
Cicero & Bernay Public Relations
Tel: 050-9368873
Email: ribal@cbpr.me
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse