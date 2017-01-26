 
Security Camera Distributor Offering A Complete Selection Of High Quality IP Surveillance Cameras

Security Camera Distributor (SCD) has made surveillance equipment procurement undertakings easy in tangible ways.
 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- SCD offers a wide range of premium IP surveillance cameras at attractive prizes.

Security Camera Distributor (SCD) has made surveillance equipment procurement undertakings easy in tangible ways. It provides an easy access to a range of equipment like IP cameras, PC surveillance systems, mobile DVR surveillance systems, standalone surveillance systems in addition to access control, alarm systems and other equipment– delivering on performance. With the attractive pricing across all products, along with free shipping on retail orders above $199, the surveillance solution company offers cost effective deals.

Installing and equipping CCTV security and surveillance is no easy task. However, SCD keeps it simple, as several content customers worldwide will testify. They offer complete security camera systems with features vital for mounting, installing, monitoring, and sustaining a system. Right from systems connecting a few cameras for home security to a big, compound system modified for business or school campus, Security Camera Distributor can provide to it all while keeping expenditures on the lower side. The CCTV camera security and surveillance equipment comes with cameras and recorders, with cables and power leads.

IP surveillance cameras have almost no limits as to where a product can be mounted. IP cameras has the capability to offer a high level of amalgamation with other equipment, making it a persistently emerging system. A fully integrated IP video system can be used for a horde of applications instantaneously: for example, building management, POS systems, ATMs, intruders, visitor management and fire alarm. On the contrary simple analog system, seldom has an open interface for easy combination with other applications and systems.

A 4 and 8 camera systems available at SCD is a favorite among home and business that needs surveillance for a focused area. While, small to medium business go for the 16 and 32 camera systems, as they can provide to their needs properly.

So, if you are searching for best home security or other surveillance systems (http://www.securitycameradistributor.com/Home-Security.html) feel free to contact them at +1 305-593-6955 or drop them an email at info@securitycameradistributor.com

About the Author:

This press release is written by Gustavo Paluci, president of Security Camera Distributor (http://www.securitycameradistributor.com/). Security Camera Distributor is a leading supplier of premium CCTV cameras, IP and analog camera, burglar alarm systems, high definition video surveillance and other security equipment. Being in the industry since 2001, they are pioneer distributors of all types of security equipment.

Media Contact
Gustavo Paluci
305-593-6955
***@securitycameradistributor.com
End
Source:Security Camera Distributor
Email:***@securitycameradistributor.com
Tags:Ptz Camera System, Hidden Security Cameras, Wireless Security Alarm System
Industry:Security
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
