Southern Ocean Chamber 9th Annual Wedding Road Show promises more than something new on April 23

-- The Southern Ocean County Chamber LBI Wedding Road Show invites future brides to the LBI Region for a day of planning on Sunday April 23. Celebrating it's 9th year, chamber members and local wedding professionals are introducing new features starting off with a pre event bridal breakfast at the Tuckerton Seaport highlighted by an Engagement Ring Selfie Station. Registration sites will provide a tour map for the self guided road show to sample specialties, greet local wedding professionals in beautiful venues, and participate in hands on DIY workshops, This year ends with a big finish, the first ever Fashion Show and Made & Matrimony hand made bridal boutique. Registration for brides and their entourages is complimentary and all may preregister on www.visitLBIregion.comThe pre event begins at 830am, with tour registration at 930 taking place at Tuckerton Seaport, Holiday Inn Manahawkin or Southern Ocean Chamber Visitor Center. The Wedding Road Show includes popular venues such as The Gables, Surf City Yacht Club, Brant Beach Yacht Club, The Sea Shell Beach Resort, The Stateroom and Parker's Garage. Throughout the event there are scheduled DIY Seminars to drop in at the Historic LBI Museum, see new venue Daymark or visit Ship Bottom Brewery for an out of the box option. The tour ends at 330pm, immediately followed by the After Party Fashion Show and Make Shift Union's Made & Matrimony boutique to bring attendees together at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science for the perfect end to the day.Adding to the excitement, newly engaged B98.5 FM radio host Sara Cucci is excited to join her fellow brides at this year's Wedding Road Show. Raised in Manahawkin and an alum of Southern Regional High School's 50th graduating class, Sara states " I remember growing up always seeing the signs for the Road Show and thinking it looks so elegant and so full of character, what a cool event! Now I can finally go to it, be a part of it and enjoy this exciting time in my hometown!" Sara and her fiancé are hoping to get married Memorial Day Weekend of 2018 but she still needs to find a venue for her dream reception. The Wedding Road Show will be the perfect event to help her and brides to be from across the country choose from a variety of options.The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce bought a wedding festival concept to the region almost a decade ago during the launch of it's Destination Marketing Organization. The goal was to establish the Long Beach Island Region as the go to location for brides in and out of the state. Since it's inception the demand for weddings throughout the year have continued to increase, providing local venues and wedding professionals opportunity to expand their services. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce 2017 LBI Wedding Road Show Media sponsors include Volatile Media Management, Bay Magazine, NJ Wedding.com, Celebrations Guide, Rock the Aisle Bridal, and the NJ Division of Travel and Tourism. To find out more go to www.visitLBIregion.com or contact the chamber by stopping in to their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street in Ship Bottom or call between hours 10am to 4pm at 609 494 7211. Follow the official LBI Wedding Road Show or LBIWRS on Facebook, twitter and instagram.