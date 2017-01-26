News By Tag
Prediq Media Group Partners with FAU's College of Business to Launch Cause Marketing Project
Together with Dr. Ann Root, a senior marketing professor at FAU, and more than 40 students, Prediq Media's CEO Alex Oliveira is on a mission to make a difference in the community by creating and executing marketing strategies that will expand the reach and increase the visibility of the project's non-profit partners. Owls For Good is the first chapter of Cause Marketing Project, and Oliveira has plans to expand the initiative nationwide.
"Through my involvement with various non-profits over the past 17 years, I've found that most were facing the same challenges when it came to their digital presence," said Oliveira. "Once our agency had matured and gained the expertise needed to effectively train others and produce results, the idea for Cause Marketing Project was born."
In its second semester, Owls For Good is working with eight local non-profits including National Leadership Institute, Milagro Center, Twin Palms Center for the Disabled, Mind and Melody, Hab Center, Major Stuart Adam Wolfer Institute, Girls on the Run and Spirit of Giving Network. The digital marketing students are broken up into groups and assigned a non-profit partner, and then work together with Oliveira and Dr. Root to assess the non-profit's current marketing plan and create and execute successful new strategies. The initiative's mission is to bring new awareness and ultimately, new donors and support for the non-profits.
"My goal at FAU is to prepare our marketing students to work in the digital world, and I feel this is best done by following the motto, 'we learn by doing'," said Dr. Root. "The Owls for Good project is a special opportunity to give our students real world hands-on experience that they cannot typically get in the classroom."
Owls For Good is the prototype for Cause Marketing Project, with Oliveira currently in talks with several universities who are interested in implementing the initiative. Ideally, he'd like to take the movement nationwide, helping countless non-profits further their missions and create lasting impact on the community.
Prediq Media Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. With an emphasis on SEO, SEM, PPC, mobile and digital marketing, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit http://www.prediqmedia.com.
