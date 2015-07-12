 
Evelyn Champagne King Featured In OnLive Magazine

 
 
Screenshot_2015-07-12-06-58-52-1-1
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- OnLive Magazine  has just released another Hott issue ,featuring some of the hottest talent nationwide , from the greatest legends to the newest hype in the industry.  And featured in this edition of OnLive, Ms Evelyn Champagne King and a exclusive interview for OnLive hosted by The historian Tyrone Dubose .

Also in this edition of OnLive we have one of the most talent females in the south, Ivy Taylor,  a very talented bassist, and plays several other instruments including guitar,drums,sax,piano , she is bad on the blues scene.
The funky sounds of The Charles Walker Band ,

Yanis Marshall one of the hottest dance choreographers on heels.
Stan Alston of The Main Ingredients and his amazing hot new double cd titled Life
Levert ll has a new release.

New upcoming film title "Klippers " by Ofu Obekpa

There is a lot of excitment going on OnLive .www.onlivemagazine.com

OnLive Magazine is defintely doing their part to tribute in keeping music alive and sharing some of the best from all genre's nationwide,along with other hot news in entertainment

Advertisng is availabe for talent,entertainment & business

email onlivemagazine@yahoo.com

https://www.onlivemagazine.com

