News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Evelyn Champagne King Featured In OnLive Magazine
Also in this edition of OnLive we have one of the most talent females in the south, Ivy Taylor, a very talented bassist, and plays several other instruments including guitar,drums,sax,piano , she is bad on the blues scene.
The funky sounds of The Charles Walker Band ,
Yanis Marshall one of the hottest dance choreographers on heels.
Stan Alston of The Main Ingredients and his amazing hot new double cd titled Life
Levert ll has a new release.
New upcoming film title "Klippers " by Ofu Obekpa
There is a lot of excitment going on OnLive .www.onlivemagazine.com
OnLive Magazine is defintely doing their part to tribute in keeping music alive and sharing some of the best from all genre's nationwide,along with other hot news in entertainment
Advertisng is availabe for talent,entertainment & business
email onlivemagazine@
https://www.onlivemagazine.com
Contact
OnLive Magazine
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse