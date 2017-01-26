News By Tag
Francis Sparks' Crime Fiction Novel, MADE SAFE will have you saying "Buuurrrr, murder."
In MADE SAFE, we meet private detective, Moses Winter in the midst of an infidelity case. He is on the case for several weeks before he is thrust into a dangerous situation when the cheating husband in his case vanishes. Des Moines' seedy Bosnian mafia underworld adds a layer of crazy to the already intense situation. Between the murder and the icy temps, this book will leave you with a serious case of the shivers!
MADE SAFE is already generating some great buzz! Heather Gudenkauf, the NYT bestselling author of THE WEIGHT OF SILENCE said, "Sparks' depiction of the gritty underbelly of the heartland will grab you by the throat and not let go."
We caught up with the master of chill, Francis Sparks, to ask why he loves this genre. He said, "I've always been fascinated by a good mystery, which I think is the basis for all novels and stories when you get down to it. But I fell in love with detective/noir when I discovered Raymond Chandler while I was working at the library in college. THE BIG SLEEP is still one of my favorite novels and there are so many great authors writing in the genre today that I really wanted to be a part of it."
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
