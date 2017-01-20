Mean Spirited Ignorant People Place Stigmas on The Disabled

OKLAHOMA CITY
- Jan. 31, 2017
- PRLog
-- I have a handicap hang-sign for my front mirror, however, I only use it if there's not parking already close enough to get in and out of the place I'm going into. I have Stage 2 non-smoker related COPD, a ruptured disc about mid-spine and an inch-long cyst in my lower spine (near tailbone), stage 4 deteriorated knee cartilage and shoulder rotator cuff deterioration, Mitral Valve Prolapse in my heart, among a few other things, I have days of symptom flares and some days of feeling relatively normal. On bad days I'm grateful for my handicap parking "privilege". I've had the thing happen with "looks" – some even have a half-way laugh type smile on their face when they stare with ridicule. If they could feel one of our worse days just once, I don't believe they would display their "righteous indignation"
ever again. The Government doesn't give these signs out without solid proof of one's disabilities, so these people shouldn't call the Government stupid when they deem a person "disabled/Handicapped"
. See the full article here: https://jameslowrancepublishing.com/2017/01/20/mean-spiri...