January 2017
POW Magazine names Death Valley Girls' "Disco" dir by Kansas Bowling "Music Video of the Year", 2016

Death Valley Girls' song "Disco" with a Super 8 music video directed by Kansas Bowling and featuring Parker Love Bowling and Rodney Bingenheimer and released by Troma Entertainment has been named Music Video of the Year, 2016 by POW MAGAZINE
 
 
Kansas Bowling
Kansas Bowling
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- POW MAGAZINE (www.powmagazine.org) just named released their list of their favorite music videos of 2016. Number 1 on the list was the video for Death Valley Girls' glam punk song "Disco", inspired by Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco.

The music video for "Disco" was directed by Kansas Bowling, the pro-film scream queen born out of Troma Entertainment. She directed her first feature film, "B.C. Butcher" when she was 17 and it is currently under distribution with Troma Entertainment.

The video was released August 18th, 2016 on the TromaMovies channel.

The music video was shot at a recreation of Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco in it's original location. Rodney Bingenheimer cameos in the video as himself. Parker Love Bowling, scream queen / Tromette and sister of Kansas Bowling, also makes a cameo as a groupie.

Death Valley Girls are signed to Burger Records and Lolipop Records and are currently touring Europe.

Check out the video for "Disco" by the Death Valley Girls here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7V4I0Mg9dVM

Hollywood - California - United States
