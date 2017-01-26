News By Tag
Secureone Livescan Fingerprinting Launches New, Fully Integrated Website
The brand new website coincides with the new location in Mesa, AZ.
Headquartered in Chicago,IL., Secureone Livescan Fingerprinting has recently opened a second location at 86 W. University Mesa, AZ 85201, where they proudly manage the City of Mesa's finger printing needs. With more than twelve years behind their Livescan program, the national security company is also a licensed State of Arizona fingerprint vendor. "We wanted our website to be fluent and easily depict our advanced knowledge and expertise," says Anthony J. Rumore, Executive Vice President of Secureone Security Services. Sean Liggins, Manager of Secureone Livescan Fingerprinting in Mesa, explains "By partnering with the City of Mesa as their sole fingerprinting provider, we wanted to ensure our clients have quick access to all the information they may need."
About Secureone Livescan Fingerprinting
Secureone Livescan Fingerprinting is a nationally renowned fingerprinting program that incorporates an inkless digital fingerprinting process that submits fingerprints electronically to the State Police and/or FBI. Both Chicago, IL. And Mesa, Az. locations utilize the protocols which allows for convenient background checks for licensing, permits and / or investigations. For more information, visit http://Livescanprinting.com.
About Secureone Training Centers
Secureone Training Centers is a full-service security educational facility with locations in Chicago, IL., Phoenix, AZ., Tucson, AZ. and Mesa, AZ. Renowned throughout the industry, the centers partner with national and global security firms to implement advanced training to their security staff. The instructors at Secureone Training Centers consist of current and former law enforcement as well as military professionals that bring critical, tactical and firsthand experience to the classroom. The nationally acclaimed curriculum is distinguished for providing safety platforms that are ultra-efficient and cost-effective. In addition, the evolving programs meticulously educate students on current protocols and advanced techniques to maintain the safety of civilians, property and other valuable assets. www.securitytrainingcenters.com
About Secureone Security Services
Secureone is a Chicago-based security services company with locations throughout the United States. The company far surpasses competition in the industry with highly-skilled security guards, patrol services and fingerprinting. Secureone uses Patroltrac, an advanced technology for real-time tracking, reporting and emergency response. Patroltrac is the latest in accountability technology to ensure client's expectations are always exceeded and reports are always available with written, audio and picture documentation. www.secureone.us
Contact
Jim McGovern, Anthony J. Rumore, Sean Liggins
(480) 500-7309
***@secureone.us
