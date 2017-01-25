News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Green Friendly Startup Wash Ninja Now Top 100 in Jacksonville, FL Based on Twitter Followers
The official Wash Ninja (@washninja)
With over 35,000 total Twitter followers, not including other social media channels, the green friendly business startup shows the impact of supporting a clean environment and business. Wash Ninja also holds a 5 star rating review from current customers to date on Google, Facebook, and Yelp.
Wash Ninja donates to their 'Planet Partners' with every purchase to support a cleaner Jacksonville and Planet. Doing more together with the local community provides a greater good for the environment and everyone.
Saving and estimated 70,000 plus gallons of water per year, a 'Green Friendly Partnership' with Wash Ninja benefits the community including schools, universities, police, fire stations, and more. The company will continue to give back to its Planet Partners with every service purchased, and also to each organization it partners with in the community.
The organization seeks to expand awareness and emphasizes a commitment to Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle as part of their 'Eco-Friendly' commitment.
Visit the company website at www.wash.ninja for more information.
About Wash Ninja, Inc.
Wash Ninja, Inc. serves the planet and autos with 'Green Friendly' energy efficient hose free mobile auto detailing services, apparel, and accessories.
Contact
(844) WASH JAX
***@wash.ninja
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse