Celebrating The San Diego Jewish Film Festival's 27th Season The Joyce Forum: A Day Of Short Films

-- Celebrating the San Diego Jewish Film Festival's 27Season, presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS, will run February 8-19, 2017.On February 13, as part of the 27San Diego Jewish Film Festival, an outstanding group of twenty-three short films from around the world will be presented in a day-long program beginning at 10:00 am to 10:00 pm at the ArcLight La Jolla Cinemas in La Jolla, CA. The program of film shorts, known as The Joyce Forum: A Day of Short Film, is named after Film Festival's founder Joyce Axelrod who created the short film program in 2003 and continues to chair the jury who selects the short films. Axelrod noted that for this year's Festival, "new film technology keeps raising the bar on the caliber of short films."The Joyce Forum, which is a juried competitive program awards films in the following five categories: Best Short Film; Best Short Documentary;Special Jury Award; Best Director; and Best Short Narrative.The group of jury members are made up of film industry professionals, this year the panel consists of Filmmaker, Irina Isaeva; Professor Emeritus at SDSU, Lawrence Baron; and Israeli Film Star, Dana Ivgy who is a visting artist at SDSU Jewish Studies Program. The awards will bepresented at the ArcLight La Jolla Cinemas in La Jolla, CA after the last program.As with all short films, none is longer than 30 minutes. Films have been grouped into four different programs of approximately two hours, with showings at 10 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM. Filmmakers will be present for talkbacks at many of the films, including the director Shayna Cohen ofwho has strong San Diego ties and will be bringing in cast members as well. At 12:30 PM there will be a Filmmaker Panel of guest filmmakers who will convene on stage for a conversation moderated by Joyce Axelrod at the ArcLight La Jolla Cinemas. A film ticket or pass is required for admission.Among the exceptional variety in this year's line-up is a film about a woman in Kaifeng, China, who preserves her Jewish heritage despite the challenges that surround her (); another film that tracks 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, Anny Juneck's competitive zeal in preparing her newest Purim costume (); and one about a father and son fleeing Germany to Shanghai in 1937 and, while the father is nursed back to health by a Chinese doctor, the boy befriends the doctor's daughter and finds friendship through music (). Finally, we will be showingthat was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short.For information about attending the short films, call (858) 362-1348 or visit www.sdjff.org.Social media postings are on facebook.com/SDJFF/About The Film FestivalThe 27Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS, will run February 8-19, 2017. The 12-day Festival is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually to more than 70 film screenings. The Festival features San Diego film premieres, international guest artists and filmmakers local and international. Screenings will be shown at five locations throughout San Diego County.The mission of the Film Festival is to offer outstanding world cinema that promotes awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish people to attendees of the community at large. Festival programs aim to educate and illuminate through evocative, independent fiction and documentary films that portray the Jewish experience from current to historic global perspectives.For tickets or information call 858-362-1348 or visit www.sdjff.org.Social media postings are on facebook.com/SDJFF/#####About the San Diego Center for Jewish CultureThe San Diego Center for Jewish Culture (CJC) is San Diego's only Jewish institution dedicated solely to presenting high quality, nationally recognized arts, culture and Jewish education programs. The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, while a separate non-profit, is housed at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center and acts as the education and cultural arts arm of the Center. The mission of the CJC is to expand and enrich cultural life in San Diego by presenting the finest in Jewish artistic expression, encouraging the preservation of Jewish culture and heritage, and nurturing new creativity in the arts. The CJC offers a wide variety of multidisciplinary artistic programs that explore cultural identities and perspectives, promote cross cultural understanding, and highlight human themes of family, tolerance, compassion, and hope. Its facilities feature a 500-seat theatre, a Judaica library, an art gallery, and a community Holocaust Memorial Garden.About the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUSThe Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS provides social, cultural, educational, and recreational programs to individuals and families of all ages, religions, races, and financial, physical and mental abilities. Likewise, the JCC provides equal opportunity employment to individuals of all religions and backgrounds. The JCC welcomes San Diego's diverse Jewish community and the community at large. The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS is located at 4126 Executive Drive in La Jolla, CA.