News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Major Upsets Dominate UPSL Playoffs
Avalanche FC & Ozzy's Laguna FC Get Big Wins to Advance to UPSL Quarterfinals
The L.A. Wolves FC (16-0-0) and Moreno Valley FC, two of the three UPSL team still alive in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, must look forward to next season after Avalanche FC topped Moreno Valley FC, 4-2, on Saturday night, Jan. 28, and Ozzy's Laguna FC followed with a surprising 2-1 win over L.A. Wolves FC on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Unbeaten over its last six games, Avalanche FC (16-4-3) has now won consecutive playoff games for the first time in the team's history. The club moves on to play Nevada Division No. 1 FC Anahuac (11-1-1), in the UPSL Quarterfinals, scheduled for Feb. 4-5.
Avalanche FC President Carlos Garrido said, "We're excited (and) very anxious. We just have to keep a cool head, do what we've been doing at practice and work hard. The boys are really motivated and ready to go."
Ozzy's Laguna FC (11-7-1 overall) took advantage of its momentum to upend top-seeded L.A. Wolves FC, which came into the game carrying a 16-0-0 record for the Fall Season
Winners of its last six games, Ozzy's Laguna FC advances to play Strikers FC South Coast in the UPSL Quarterfinals this weekend. The Southeast Division champions, Strikers FC (19-2-2) defeated Santa Ana Winds FC, 4-1, in a Round 2 game.
Also in the Western Division, La Habra City FC got two saves from goalkeeper Jeff Salt in the shootout to defeat Cal Arsenal, 4-2 in PKs, after a 1-1 draw through regulation time.
La Habra City FC (11-4-4) will play Northern Division champ San Fernando Valley Scorpions FC (8-3-4) in the quarterfinals.
Nevada Division No. 2 Las Vegas City FC (9-3-3) plays Arizona Division representative Inter AZ FC in the other quarterfinal. All game sites are TBA.
Quarterfinal winners advance to the UPSL semifinals, set for Feb. 11-12. The UPSL Championship game is scheduled for Feb. 18-19.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse