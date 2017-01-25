News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Present THE GIPSY KINGS on June 11 / Tix Go On Sale This Saturday
(West Palm Beach, FL – January 31, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo are set to perform on Sunday, June 11, taking audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. Tickets start at $29 for the June 11 performance of The Gipsy Kings in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall.
"Music has always been a passion," says lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo. "Even after all this time, after all these years of touring and working. It has given us so much. We have matured, we have developed in music, and it has been so good for us."
Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind "Bamboléo" continue to celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition.
Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, the band continues a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin. From playing on the streets of Cannes and the hedonistic heights of St. Tropez, breaking world music barriers as one of the rare groups to climb the US and World music charts.
Featured in the likes of the new animated hit Sing, The Big Lebowski, Toy Story 3 and Glee, the band has embraced western classics by Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers and The Eagles with globe-hopping grace, whilst also incorporating dramatic cues from Brazilian and Caribbean culture.
Now bringing the party back to the United States, The Gipsy Kings will raise the roof with dance-ready furor, returning to their groundbreaking eponymous album and the nomadic spirit that has led them to their latest, Savor Flamenco – giving audiences the 'deep shout at the heart of our community'. Look for the band's new release coming this summer.
How to Get Tickets to The Gipsy Kings:
Tickets start at $29 and are available for public purchase starting this Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
