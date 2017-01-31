The Brannan Condominiums: 75% Under Contract

The Brannan, located in the heart of Downtown Durham, NC

Contact

Constructive Marketing

***@constructivemarketing.net Constructive Marketing

End

-- Looking for exceptional condominium living at a highly desirable Downtown Durham address? Consider The Brannan, at the corner of Hunt and Roney Streets, before it's too late. Under the thoughtful guidance of Henry Lambert, Principal of Lambert Development, The Brannan was designed by renowned Roger Ferris + Partners in collaboration with JDavis, a leading North Carolina condominium architect. Of The Brannan's exclusive 35 condominiums under construction, only eight opportunities remain."Downtown Durham has been hungry for condos of this caliber for quite awhile," says Molly Barnes, Brannan Sales Manager and Broker with the Durham office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty. "We currently have wonderful floorplans for 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condos and 2 bedroom/2 bath condos with dens available for sale. We expect construction to be complete in early fall, and we already have contracts on 27 homes. It's exciting to have this volume of interest before the roof has even been built. Anyone interested should contact me right away… We don't expect to have many purchase opportunities available for long."What does The Brannan offer that other area condominium properties don't? For starters, a crisp, clean, modern façade, with a street-level wall inspired by Luis Barragán, one of the major figures in 20th century international architecture. Another distinctive feature is that each Brannan home will include a floor-to-ceiling glass door that opens onto a large terrace, which will significantly expand living space to the outdoors. "These doors are fully retractable and include a screen and shade," says Barnes. "Brannan buyers have been very excited about the ability to bring the outside in." Brannan interiors will include 9' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout living areas, well-detailed kitchens with quartz countertops, under-counter lighting, and stainless steel Bosch appliances, and luxurious baths with European-designed Grohe fixtures. A private parking garage with assigned spaces will be located under the building, with elevators from the parking levels to the upper floors. A refrigerated area off the lobby will be available for deliveries when owners aren't available to accept them, and two bike racks will be provided per home. "Everyone has been impressed with the level of sophistication we're offering," adds Barnes.The Brannan's notable location will place residents within easy access of Downtown Durham's dynamic lifestyle without the noise of being in the nucleus of all of the activity. Residents will enjoy the "walkability"of the property to Durham Central Park, the Farmer's Market, Carolina Theatre, the YMCA, Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and a profusion of shops and restaurants. Duke University and major thoroughfares are also nearby, allowing convenience to all points of the Triangle."We've enjoyed success with similar projects in other parts of the county, and we're delighted to become a part of Downtown Durham," says Lambert. Recent projects by Lambert Development are located in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Cap-Ferrat, France.To visit The Brannan from NC 147, take the Duke Street exit, 12C. Merge onto South Duke Street. Turn right on West Chapel Hill Street, left on Morris Street, then right on Hunt Street. The Brannan is on the left, at 400 Hunt Street. For more information, call 919-973-1516 for an appointment or visit TheBrannanNC.com.