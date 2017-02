Sculptor Celebrates His 84 Years

Spread the Word

-- Sculptor Jack H. Price will celebrate the 84anniversary of his birth on February 7, 2017. Jack, the creator of the "Mottled Steel" coverings on his unique welded steel sculptures, is in good health and looking forward to celebrating his longevity, and also the 62anniversary of marriage to his wife, Ann, which by no random coincidence is on the same day.Jack H. Price was born in the early part of 1933 in the small dirt farming and copper mining town of Duncan, Arizona, USA. Alternately living with his birth family in Duncan or in the neighboring town of Morenci, Arizona, USA, Jack experienced a mostly normal life from cradle through high school. During that time, Jack spent many non-school hours of his formative years performing the hard and earnest labors necessarily expected from a member of a farming and ranching family living off of the land in the still "Wild West" of the 1930's, 40's and 50's.In 1951, Jack left the farm and his team of horses behind in order to enlist as a team member in the United States Air Force, where he was soon thereafter assigned to Cadet Training School. Following his commission to officer as a newly minted Second Lieutenant, Jack saw his beginning service as the Navigator/Bombardier member of a flight crew on a Convair B-36 "Peacemaker"just as the Korean Conflict was ending. At the time Jack was promoted to the rank of Captain, and during what has been called the height of the Cold War, Jack was serving as the Navigator/Bombardier member of a flight crew aboard a Boeing B-52 "Stratofortress,"the largest combat aircraft ever deployed by the United States Air Force and the most technologically advanced and combat capable long-range bomber defending United States interests at that time.The welded steel sculptures with their Mottled Steel coverings made of baling wire and bed springs, along with bronze castings of those sculptures done in limited edition series, may be viewed for purchase at the company website. https://naturesculpted.com