Pit People Update 1: Home Improvement
The first update since Pit People's early access release in January
UPDATE 1: HOME IMPROVEMENT has focused on polishing the game, adding more in-depth information for the player as well as targeting any areas that either received a lot of feedback or seemed like they could use something extra. Content & Story are being developed simultaneously, alongside Pit People updates.
Pit People's Home Improvement update will be available on PC via Steam on February 2, 2017 and then on Xbox One on February 14, 2017! (Release times for all of our updates are in Pacific Time)
The Pit People Update 1 changelist affects the following areas and aspects in the game:
• House Menu Information
• House Menu Controls
• House Menu Character Sort ability
• Arena Lobbies
• Better Survival Guide
• Leveling System 2.0
• Recruits in Random Levels
• Introduction of Trade-Off Weaponry
• Balance
• Pit People Menu Changes
• Bug-Fixes
• Player Search Option
The full changelist can be found here: http://blog.thebehemoth.com/
ABOUT PIT PEOPLE
In this fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure players will quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize fighters, and recruit strange species! Pit People is a strategic game of positioning with single player story mode, two player co-op story mode, and up to four players for 2v2 in the Arena. This game is currently on Xbox One Game Preview and Steam Early Access. No full release date yet.
ABOUT THE BEHEMOTH
Founded in 2003, The Behemoth is an independent game developer that self publishes on Xbox One, Steam, Win 10 and the Playstation Network. We specialize in making memorable experiences that are both fun to play and beautiful to look at. Making stuff with our hands and meeting the people who play our games helps the Behemoth make video games and toys that will make your brain explode!
PRESS CONTACT:
Twitter: @thebehemoth
Press kit: http://bit.ly/
Web: http://www.pitpeople.com/
The Behemoth
Megan Lam
***@thebehemoth.com
