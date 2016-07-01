Country(s)
Scranton's Houdini-Opoly KickStarter project gets fully funded in just 17 days
Presently, it's the second highest KickStarter dollar amount in Scranton history.
Overall, over 2.49 billion US dollars have gone into successful KickStarter projects. Launched just 3 weeks ago by Scranton's Houdini Museum, a 501-C-3 non profit, with 5 weeks remaining, Houdini-Opoly could become Scranton's highest earner. Since KickStarter's inception, April 28, 2009, there have been 98 Scranton KickStarter projects launched with only 25% becoming successful. The worldwide average is about 42%. Backers of the real estate trading game get various rewards including copies of the game, personalization and their name immortalized on The HoudiniOpoly.com Wall of Fame.
The Crowdfunding industry has had exponential growth in the last 17 years. Since its valuation of $880 million in 2010, crowdfunding has come a long way. According to the consultant firm, Massolution's crowdfunding report, the global industry grew impressively in 2014 to over 16 billion U.S. dollars, expanding by 167 percent. It has has already surpassed Venture Capital funding. According to Massolution, in 2015, the industry raised more than double and reached to $34.4 billion, compared with an annual average of $30 billion placed via venture capital funds. Spread across many kinds of funding models, crowdfunding will reach $90 billion by 2020, although at the current rate, it could reach the $90 billion in 2017, according to the World Bank.
