Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists & Designers:
Marlon Davila
Kal Trevor
Nolan ELAN Jaoillerie Collection
Artist Jenn Solo
NUBIA Bright Star Collection runway show
Maite Trabadelo
Elizabeth Dunn
Sara Sill Collages
Kristy Lin
Lila Madison runway show
Minika Ko runway show
FRIDAY, Feb 17 2017 6pm - 8:45pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Runway presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
