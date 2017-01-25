 
Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
minika_flyer_final
minika_flyer_final
NEW YORK - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Fashion Week F/W 2017  'CLOSING PARTY'.  Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   7:15pm:  Lila Madison & NUBIA Bright Star collection runway show.  8:00pm:  Minika Ko runway show.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 7pm, 7:30- 8:00pm.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. Colossians 3:14

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

Marlon Davila
Kal Trevor
Nolan ELAN Jaoillerie Collection
Artist Jenn Solo
NUBIA Bright Star Collection runway show
Maite Trabadelo
Elizabeth Dunn

Sara Sill Collages

Kristy Lin

Lila Madison  runway show
Minika Ko  runway show

FRIDAY,  Feb 17  2017    6pm - 8:45pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  7:15pm & 8:00pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
Click to Share