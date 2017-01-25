The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week F/W 2017 'CLOSING PARTY'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 7:15pm: Lila Madison & NUBIA Bright Star collection runway show. 8:00pm:Minika Ko runway show. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 7pm, 7:30- 8:00pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists & Designers:Marlon DavilaKal TrevorNolan ELAN Jaoillerie CollectionArtist Jenn SoloNUBIA Bright Star Collection runway showMaite TrabadeloElizabeth DunnSara Sill CollagesKristy LinLila Madison runway showMinika Ko runway showFRIDAY, Feb 17 2017 6pm - 8:45pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:7:15pm & 8:00pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc