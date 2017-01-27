News By Tag
Join BGE, Yumi Hogan, Allan Kittleman, and more at the Korean Meal Program Kickoff Event
BGE and Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland (MOWCM) Kickoff our new Korean Meal Home-Delivery Program at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Howard County
Yumi Hogan, Maryland's First Lady, will be speak at the event before participating in a Ride-Along delivery of Korean Meals to seven of the 20 Korean MOWCM clients residing in a nearby apartment building.
BGE has generously funded the meal program through a community grant
for up to 20 clients for a full year and has been supportive throughout the establishment of this unique program.
Stephanie Archer-Smith, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of
Central Maryland, commented, "The Korean Meal program has been under development for some time and is unique—the food is like Korean home-cooked meals. It took many people to make it happen. We thank BGE for their generous support, through a community grant, that pays fully for the first 20 clients enrolled in this Korean Meal program. It is with the far-sightedness of corporate partners like BGE, that much goodwill is generated. We welcome more local corporations to seek ways to positively affect their communities as BGE has done."
The food is being prepared by Korean caterer, Woo Chon, and will include a rotating menu of Korean meal standards including soup. Woo Chon's kitchen is in Anne Arundel County with business offices in Glen Burnie. The Korean meals are to be prepared fresh daily and transported to the church where volunteers will distribute them along the route.
David Vosvick, II, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at BGE,
spoke of the program, "BGE is proud to ally itself with programs like this
unique Korean Meal Program because it touches lives in a unique way, with nutritious meals, personal contact, and other services. An interest in an improved quality of life for all of our clients is part of BGE's larger focus in Maryland."
The Bethany Korean United Methodist Church will be the distribution site for this
program. Pastor Dae Sung Park says, "I am delighted that our church can be a part of this vital program. Many of those served need the personal
contact that regular meal-delivery can bring them. Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland has a track record of improving the quality of clients' lives."
About Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland
Founded in 1960, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is a
nonprofit organization that enables homebound seniors and disabled individuals to eat well and remain in their own homes in Central Maryland. A dedicated staff and volunteer corps prepare and deliver nearly one million nutritious meals each year.
The organization also provides grocery shopping and other community connections to help individuals maintain their independence and age with grace and dignity. To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and their programs, visit: www.mealsonwheelsmd.org or call 410-558-0932.
About BGE
BGE (http://www.bge.com/
