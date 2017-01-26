 
Gold (Au) Rewards Crowdfund Capital Raise - Program Offer

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc Announces launching of the Company Gold (Au) "Rewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program for Gold Production Properties in S. or L. America.
 
 
Au Dores
Au Dores
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc   Announces launching of the Company Gold (Au) "Rewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program for Gold Production Properties in S. or L. America.

The Rewards Crowdfunding Program Offer is designed for USA domiciled Jr. resource Gold producing mining companies with operations in S. or L. America requiring capital for production expansion and exploration to prove out reserves and develop the property or, companies with previous operations requiring capital to re-instate production.

Rewards Crowdfunding doesn't involve company equity or debt.

The Rewards Program Platform provides for 2 – Months of pre-launch preparatory work including due diligence, data compilation, corporate & regulatory disclosure compliancy, offering documents, Au Reward "Pitch Deck" Offering Presentation completed and posted to the selected SEC/FINRA registered Crowdfunding Portal for presentation to the investment public for funding.

"A well thought out communications and advertising plan will dictate the $ucce$$ of your Crowdfunding Campaign"

To achieve maximum investor awareness, the Rewards Crowdfund Program can be customized with the addition of Social Media Marketing venues with direct targeted Email distribution of the company Au Rewards Crowdfund Offering and news updates to a minimum of 5 million penny and accredited stock investors and scale-able to an audience of 6 Million accredited & 30 Million penny stock investors for 1 week to 1– Month programs to ensure a $ucce$$ful Rewards Crowdfunding capital raise.

"let the backers own the end product, physical Gold"

Contact us to;

-     Discuss/Evaluate – Company Eligibility for Gold Rewards Crowdfunding

-          Request - Direct Public Listing Offer

-          Request - Title II & III Crowdfunding Campaign Offer

Virtual Interactive Slide Presentations

-          Request - Alchemy JOBS Act 2012 Title II & III Brief

About:

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc

US Public Securities – Crowdfunding -PR - International Consultancy

-        Provider of OTC Markets Direct Public Listing and Reverse Merger Services

-        JOBS Act 2012 Title II & Title III Debt/Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns

- Digital Social Media & E-Mail PR Programs

         Additional Services include:

SEC Regulatory & Compliance

OTC Markets Direct Public Listing
OTC Markets Reverse Mergers
S1 Registration Statements
SEC Form 10 Filings  -          FINRA submissions
Secretary of State filings
OTC Markets filings
Legal documentation

JOBS Act 2012 Title II & Title III Crowdfunding

Debt/Equity Offerings

Title III –effectuated May 16th 2016 SEC REG CF to $USD1.0 Million

Title II - effectuated Sept 23rd 2013 SEC REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) $USD Unlimited

Let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign Program" to suit your Company's budget.

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
alchemist@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
