- Gold (Au) Rewards Crowdfund Capital Raise - Program Offer

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc Announces launching of the Company Gold (Au) "Rewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program for Gold Production Properties in S. or L. America.

-- Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc Announces launching of the Company Gold (Au) "Rewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program for Gold Production Properties in S. or L. America.The Rewards Crowdfunding Program Offer is designed for USA domiciled Jr. resource Gold producing mining companies with operations in S. or L. America requiring capital for production expansion and exploration to prove out reserves and develop the property or, companies with previous operations requiring capital to re-instate production.The Rewards Program Platform provides for 2 – Months of pre-launch preparatory work including due diligence, data compilation, corporate & regulatory disclosure compliancy, offering documents, Au Reward "Pitch Deck" Offering Presentation completed and posted to the selected SEC/FINRA registered Crowdfunding Portal for presentation to the investment public for funding.To achieve maximum investor awareness, the Rewards Crowdfund Program can be customized with the addition of Social Media Marketing venues with direct targeted Email distribution of the company Au Rewards Crowdfund Offering and news updates to a minimum of 5 million penny and accredited stock investors and scale-able to an audience of 6 Million accredited & 30 Million penny stock investors for 1 week to 1– Month programs to ensure a $ucce$$ful Rewards Crowdfunding capital raise.Contact us- Discuss/Evaluate – Company Eligibility for Gold Rewards Crowdfunding- Request - Direct Public Listing Offer- Request - Title II & III Crowdfunding Campaign OfferVirtual Interactive Slide Presentations- Request - Alchemy JOBS Act 2012 Title II & III BriefAbout:Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLcUS Public Securities – Crowdfunding -PR - International Consultancy- Provider of OTC Markets Direct Public Listing and Reverse Merger Services- JOBS Act 2012 Title II & Title III Debt/Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns- Digital Social Media & E-Mail PR ProgramsSEC Regulatory & ComplianceOTC Markets Direct Public ListingOTC Markets Reverse MergersS1 Registration StatementsSEC Form 10 Filings - FINRA submissionsSecretary of State filingsOTC Markets filingsLegal documentation–effectuated May 162016 SEC REG CF- effectuated Sept 232013 SEC REG D () Rule 506 (c)Let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign Program" to suit your Company's budget