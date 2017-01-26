News By Tag
- Gold (Au) Rewards Crowdfund Capital Raise - Program Offer
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc Announces launching of the Company Gold (Au) "Rewards" Crowdfunding Capital Raise Program for Gold Production Properties in S. or L. America.
The Rewards Crowdfunding Program Offer is designed for USA domiciled Jr. resource Gold producing mining companies with operations in S. or L. America requiring capital for production expansion and exploration to prove out reserves and develop the property or, companies with previous operations requiring capital to re-instate production.
Rewards Crowdfunding doesn't involve company equity or debt.
The Rewards Program Platform provides for 2 – Months of pre-launch preparatory work including due diligence, data compilation, corporate & regulatory disclosure compliancy, offering documents, Au Reward "Pitch Deck" Offering Presentation completed and posted to the selected SEC/FINRA registered Crowdfunding Portal for presentation to the investment public for funding.
"A well thought out communications and advertising plan will dictate the $ucce$$ of your Crowdfunding Campaign"
To achieve maximum investor awareness, the Rewards Crowdfund Program can be customized with the addition of Social Media Marketing venues with direct targeted Email distribution of the company Au Rewards Crowdfund Offering and news updates to a minimum of 5 million penny and accredited stock investors and scale-able to an audience of 6 Million accredited & 30 Million penny stock investors for 1 week to 1– Month programs to ensure a $ucce$$ful Rewards Crowdfunding capital raise.
"let the backers own the end product, physical Gold"
Contact us to;
- Discuss/Evaluate – Company Eligibility for Gold Rewards Crowdfunding
- Request - Direct Public Listing Offer
- Request - Title II & III Crowdfunding Campaign Offer
Virtual Interactive Slide Presentations
- Request - Alchemy JOBS Act 2012 Title II & III Brief
About:
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc
US Public Securities – Crowdfunding -PR - International Consultancy
- Provider of OTC Markets Direct Public Listing and Reverse Merger Services
- JOBS Act 2012 Title II & Title III Debt/Equity Crowdfunding Campaigns
- Digital Social Media & E-Mail PR Programs
Additional Services include:
SEC Regulatory & Compliance
OTC Markets Direct Public Listing
OTC Markets Reverse Mergers
S1 Registration Statements
SEC Form 10 Filings - FINRA submissions
Secretary of State filings
OTC Markets filings
Legal documentation
JOBS Act 2012 Title II & Title III Crowdfunding
Debt/Equity Offerings
Title III –effectuated May 16th 2016 SEC REG CF to $USD1.0 Million
Title II - effectuated Sept 23rd 2013 SEC REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) $USD Unlimited
Let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign Program" to suit your Company's budget.
http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
alchemist@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
