Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Southern Breads: Recipes, Stories & Traditions

Author Chris Holaday will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Southern Breads: Recipes, Stories & Traditions

Author Chris Holaday will be available to sign copies of book

The warmth of the oven and the smell of fresh-baked bread conjure comforting memories of tradition and place. Aside from being a staple on every table in the South, these breads and their recipes detail the storied history of the region. Biscuits emerged from Native American and European traditions. Cornbread, with its vast variety, is a point of debate among Southerners over which recipe yields the most delicious results. The hushpuppy, developed possibly to quiet whining dogs, is a requirement for any true catfish or barbecue meal. Author Chris Holaday and top culinary instructor Marilyn Markel offer the mouthwatering history, famous recipes and heartwarming stories of Southerners in their kitchens.

About the Authors:

One of the top culinary instructors in the South, Marilyn has pursued her passion for teaching from Dallas to Chapel Hill to the Charleston, South Carolina area, where she now resides. The Georgia native has taught countless classes on all aspects of cooking and served as culinary director for several schools. Marilyn is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier, Southern Foodways Alliance and International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP). Her work has appeared in the Charleston Post and Courier among other newspapers, the magazine Edible Piedmont, and she was featured in the documentary Pimento Cheese, Please, produced by the Southern Foodways Alliance.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

3327 Pineville-Matthews Road

Charlotte, NC 28226

When:  Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
