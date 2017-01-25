News By Tag
Manningham City Council's Procurement Team Lead the Digital Way with Secured Signing
The example of Manningham's procurement team has fostered a low risk digital transformation across the organisation
The sustained transition to digital signatures (http://www.securedsigning.com/
Continuing to work with paper contracts, conflict of interest declarations and evaluation reports was identified by Manningham City Council as a waste of effort and a barrier to being more agile and responsive. Even just the process of printing and collating the paper documents for significant tenders took many hours of work without even considering the time taken to move these through the building and remind people to sign and return them. Signed paper documents needed to be manually scanned into the corporate records system. A process constrained to paper provided zero process visibility. It wasn't possible to see who had signed, who hadn't and where the bottleneck might be in a signature workflow that included multiple people.
Collating documents on screen, sending them for signing online (http://www.securedsigning.com/
The success of using digital signatures to create secure, electronic originals within the procurement process did not go unnoticed by the rest of the organisation. Other work teams across Council identified ways in which eSignatures could improves their process, reduce effort and save money. Requisitions for non-procurement payments like the return of bonds are now an online form that is approved with Secured Signing. Councillor expense reimbursements are more timely as a result of not having to walk a paper forms through multiple signatories across the building. The automation capabilities of Secured signing were leveraged to have all staff sign to acknowledge a recently refreshed IT acceptable use policy with more than 700 individuals invited to sign with just a few clicks. Not that the procurement team are standing still. They are looking at other ways to use Secure Signing online forms.
"The journey at Manningham City Council reflects one of the core advantages of SaaS systems." observed Mike Eyal, Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Unlike traditional on premise systems where you made a large upfront investment and had to push to change behaviour to drive adoption, hosted systems can start with small successes and seamlessly add capacity to responsd to increased demand."
About Manningham City Council
Manningham Council provides more than 100 services to residents, ratepayers, businesses and community groups across a City comprising 114 square kilometres and nearly 120,000 residents. Council's service delivery is funded by an annual budget of over $100M and delivered by a staff of over 700 full time employees. Manningham is a City that values people, heritage and resources. A City with a strong economy and diverse social and natural environment that will enrich our vibrant community. To learn more about Manningham City Council, visit www.manningham.vic.gov.au
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment. To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com.au
