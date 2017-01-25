 
My Vegas Nominates Christina Aldan For Top 100 Women Of The Year

 
 
Speaker, Trainer, Consultant Christina Aldan
Speaker, Trainer, Consultant Christina Aldan
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The readers of MYVEGAS Magazine have nominated Christina Aldan of LG Designs for the upcoming 2017 Top 100 Women of the Year issue! In addition to the issue featuring the Top 100 Women, a recognition party will be held to honor all the nominees and winners. Over 800 people attended last year's event and the number is expected to be bigger this year.

Published locally with 20 years of experience in the Las Vegas market, MYVEGAS Magazine is about the local Vegas lifestyle, focusing on community events, networking mixers, local expos, special events, charities, online contests, special offers, local news and prominent people.

Christina Aldan was nominated as one of the Top 100 Women for her excellence as a community volunteer, business owner, and mentor to female entrepreneurs in Las Vegas. She is a speaker and coach, as well as the CEO of LGDesigns.co, a nationwide digital marketing company based out of Las Vegas.

Christina has been a feature and keynote speaker at  TEDxFremontEastWomen, The Good Men Project, Phoenix Startup Week, Imagine2016, CataylstCreativ, The AT&T DevSummit, Geek Girl Conference, DevUp, KalamazooX, CodepaLOUSa, KCDC, Music City Code, The Sage Summit, Bloomberg Radio, and several live local news shows. She is also the host of her own podcast - Luckgirl:A Bite Sized Podcast for Solopreneurs where she shares advice and interviews successful and interesting business people.

Speaking about the MYVEGAS Top 100 Women, Christina says "I am always humbled to be recognized for anything I do but the truth is I just love being part of a community of such amazing women who are driven to help one another succeed."

You can vote for Christina Aldan of LGDesigns.co by going to http://www.myvegasmag.com/readerschoice/

Christina is no stranger to volunteering, making time to serve local organizations, such as Project AngelFaces, the NeverGiveUp Foundation, Southwest Career and Tech Academy, A-Tech High School and OCA. Christina was honored at the Women of Distinction Awards for her work in STEM education. She was also awarded the High Tech Woman Community Service Award at the Las Vegas Women in Technology Awards.

To find out more about Christina and her work, check out http:/IAmAGoodMix.com.

