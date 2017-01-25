 
News By Tag
* Bow Ties
* Black History Month
* BLACK AND DAPPER
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oakland
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Sonson Launches Latest Black History Bow Tie Collection: "Black and Dapper"

 
 
BLACK AND DAPPER COLLECTION
BLACK AND DAPPER COLLECTION
OAKLAND, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In honor of Black History Month, Sonson launches an exclusive bow tie collection—" Black and Dapper"—featuring bold/ authentic African wax prints, soft lamb leather and more for our fashion forward customers.

Sonson is an online e-commerce store that offers a range of luxury bow ties. Sonson distills the purest sensibilities of fashion and manifests them in stunning presentations that redefine the traditional bow tie.

According to Ms. Rashima Sonson, owner of Sonson, "I wanted to make this Black History Month more memorable and beautiful for our customers.  There is a tie within this collection for occasions in February from Valentine's Day to The Academy Awards.  I wanted to highlight the many positive personas of the black dapper throughout the collection, i.e.  the intellectual, the cultured,  the scholar, the chivalrous and the artist. You won't find  these unique bow tie designs at other retailers.

To view the "Black and Dapper" collection, just check out https://www.sonson.com

About Sonson

Sonson® is a luxury bow tie brand focused on providing dapper, handcrafted, accessories. Specializing in leather and unisex bow ties. Based in Oakland, CA, the brand exists to attract professional and fashion forward customers seeking to connect and build relationships. The companies mantra, "one son to another,"™ is the foundation that they are built on. Each luxury bow tie is packaged in a signature keepsake wooden box, perfect for neatly storing products and providing memories that can be passed from "one son to another."™
End
Source:
Email:***@domain.com
Tags:Bow Ties, Black History Month, BLACK AND DAPPER
Industry:Fashion
Location:Oakland - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share