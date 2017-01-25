News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sonson Launches Latest Black History Bow Tie Collection: "Black and Dapper"
Sonson is an online e-commerce store that offers a range of luxury bow ties. Sonson distills the purest sensibilities of fashion and manifests them in stunning presentations that redefine the traditional bow tie.
According to Ms. Rashima Sonson, owner of Sonson, "I wanted to make this Black History Month more memorable and beautiful for our customers. There is a tie within this collection for occasions in February from Valentine's Day to The Academy Awards. I wanted to highlight the many positive personas of the black dapper throughout the collection, i.e. the intellectual, the cultured, the scholar, the chivalrous and the artist. You won't find these unique bow tie designs at other retailers.
To view the "Black and Dapper" collection, just check out https://www.sonson.com
About Sonson
Sonson® is a luxury bow tie brand focused on providing dapper, handcrafted, accessories. Specializing in leather and unisex bow ties. Based in Oakland, CA, the brand exists to attract professional and fashion forward customers seeking to connect and build relationships. The companies mantra, "one son to another,"™ is the foundation that they are built on. Each luxury bow tie is packaged in a signature keepsake wooden box, perfect for neatly storing products and providing memories that can be passed from "one son to another."™
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse