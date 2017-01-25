News By Tag
* Chicago
* Condo
* Luxury
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stunning Property in the Heart of Downtown Chicago
This pristine three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit offers two levels of living space and amazing outdoor space that includes a 1,000 square foot rooftop deck and a sun-drenched south-facing terrace. Additional features include:
• Entertainer's kitchen with Scavollini cabinetry, Sub-Zero 48" side-by-side refrigerator, Wolf 4 burner, Miele dishwasher, chef's prep island, and large walk-in pantry
• Gorgeous skyline views
• Beautiful French doors and hardwood floors
• Fully amenity building
• Much more!
Related Realty handles all residential property listings for Related Midwest, which has over 25 years of experience in the real estate market. With a team of market-leading brokers and the latest cloud-based transaction management systems, we specialize in making the buying and selling process as convenient and worry-free as possible.
This property is listed by Juany Honeycutt. For more information or to schedule a showing, please email Juany at Juany.Honeycutt@
Contact Related Realty today for more information on our property at 6 N. Michigan Avenue #1903 or to set up a showing. If you are buying or selling a home in the Chicago area, we guarantee a smooth experience and professional guidance through every step of the listing and negotiation process.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse