Stunning Property in the Heart of Downtown Chicago

-- Related Realty is excited to announce a new listing at 6 N. Michigan Avenue #1903 in heart of downtown Chicago. Ideally located just steps from incredible restaurants, shopping, entertainment, the Art Institute of Chicago, Lake Michigan and Grant Park. Enjoy the vibrant and bustling downtown lifestyle from the comfort of your urban oasis in the sky. Traveling the city is easy with multiple train and bus lines nearby as well as one garage space included.This pristine three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit offers two levels of living space and amazing outdoor space that includes a 1,000 square foot rooftop deck and a sun-drenched south-facing terrace. Additional features include:• Entertainer's kitchen with Scavollini cabinetry, Sub-Zero 48" side-by-side refrigerator, Wolf 4 burner, Miele dishwasher, chef's prep island, and large walk-in pantry• Gorgeous skyline views• Beautiful French doors and hardwood floors• Fully amenity building• Much more!Related Realty handles all residential property listings for Related Midwest, which has over 25 years of experience in the real estate market. With a team of market-leading brokers and the latest cloud-based transaction management systems, we specialize in making the buying and selling process as convenient and worry-free as possible.This property is listed by Juany Honeycutt. For more information or to schedule a showing, please email Juany at Juany.Honeycutt@related.com.Contact Related Realty today for more information on our property at 6 N. Michigan Avenue #1903 or to set up a showing. If you are buying or selling a home in the Chicago area, we guarantee a smooth experience and professional guidance through every step of the listing and negotiation process.