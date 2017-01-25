News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Park announces partnership with Methodist Sports Medicine
Sole sports medicine provider for major sporting events complex
As part of the new partnership, all sporting events at Grand Park will be staffed by medical personnel from Methodist Sports Medicine, including athletic trainers and orthopedic physicians. Methodist Sports Medicine is best known as the official team physicians for the Indianapolis Colts, plus many other college, high school and professional teams throughout Central Indiana.
In addition, Methodist Sports Medicine will establish a permanent clinic for athletes and patients on the second floor of the Grand Park Events Center. The 3,000-square-
"Grand Park attracts more than 750,000 visitors a year, and ensuring their health and safety on and off the field is a top priority. This partnership with Methodist Sports Medicine will not only maintain our focus on safety, but offer our athletes top quality care while at Grand Park," said Grand Park Executive Director William Knox.
Opened in 2014, Grand Park includes 400 acres of championship-
More than 300 sporting events were held at the campus last year, highlighted by the Big Ten Men's Soccer Tournament, for a total estimated economic impact of $162.6 million.
"We are incredibly proud and humbled to have been selected by Grand Park as their sole sports medicine providers. This is already an important sports venue that will only continue to grow in its impact," said Dr. Mark Ritter, President of Methodist Sports Medicine. "The entire team at Methodist Sports Medicine pledges to give athletes who compete at Grand Park the highest level of medical care possible. And we're thrilled to launch a permanent orthopedic clinic to serve tournament athletes and our patients in the Westfield area."
"The city is excited to embark on a partnership with Methodist Sports Medicine," Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. "When the citizens group envisioned Grand Park years ago, a quality sports medicine partnership was always a part of that vision. We are excited that Methodist Sports Medicine recognizes the need for high quality care for Grand Park athletes."
About Grand Park Sports Campus
Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, is a destination like no other. The thoughtfully designed 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus features 26 baseball and softball diamonds, 31 multipurpose fields for soccer, football, and lacrosse. The Grand Park Events Center is now open, featuring three full-sized indoor soccer fields, a restaurant and administrative offices. The Jonathan Byrd's Fieldhouse indoor basketball/volleyball facility opened in January 2016. Grand Park also features an abundance of green space and more than 10 miles of pedestrian/bicycle trails, including the largest trailhead on the Monon Corridor. More than 1 million sports visitors are expected to participate in or attend tournaments and events at the Grand Park Sports Campus on an annual basis, making the surrounding area a prime location for economic development. The master plan outlines approximately 1,400 acres of land available for residential and commercial development, including hospitality (hotel, restaurant and retail), mixed-use, life science and corporate office uses.
Visit GrandPark.org for more information, follow us on Twitter (@GrandParkSports)
Methodist Sports Medicine is Central Indiana's premier provider of comprehensive orthopedic services and has built its reputation on excellence in sports medicine and orthopedic care for more than 30 years. Official team physicians of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, as well as many high schools, college and other professional teams, 100 percent of the group's orthopedic surgeons are board certified and leaders in new technologies, procedures and research. For more information, please call (317) 817-1200 or visit www.methodistsports.com.
Media Contact
Christopher Lloyd
(317) 708-2568
***@colesmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse