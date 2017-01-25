 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Music Artist Musicians
* Female Singers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Garland
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

"America's Next Girl Band™" Auditions Start Soon!!!

Do you have what it takes to "Make the Stage" of America's Next Girl Band-TM!!!
 
 
AuditionPostCrd
AuditionPostCrd
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entertainment
* Music Artist Musicians
* Female Singers

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Garland - Texas - US

Subject:
* Projects

GARLAND, Texas - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Immediate Release

"AMERICA'S NEXT GIRL BAND™" AUDITIONS START SOON!!!

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO "MAKE THE STAGE" of "AMERICA'S NEXT GIRL BAND™".  Producers Craig Maples, Alex Castro. John Shuder and Surgio Luna have taken on the show America's Next Girl Band from Creator/Producer/Director/Writer Harry Keane.  The Producers will be starting National Auditions for contestants that will result in making AMERICA'S NEXT GIRL BAND™ with a prize package of a recording contract and tour.  Mr. Keane the Creator and one of the Producers said that all auditions will be done in Texas for the first year and the 6 week finals will be held on live web-tv and the grand finale live web-tv or live television.

If you think you can MAKE THE STAGE of America's Next Girl Band™ then applications and entry requirements are available through www.americasnextgirlband.com™ starting March 1st, 2017.

Mr. Keane has been in the industry for nearly 30 years and has never stopped developing his creative ideas.  Since working on numerous music, television, theater and films, Mr. Keane has risen to the top yet again.  After 8 years of researching, developing and writing, Mr. Keane's new show "AMERICA'S NEXT GIRL BAND™" shows you can't keep a creative mind down.  The producers of America's Next Girl Band™ said without giving away Mr. Keane's concept and idea, we can say that what we have read and seen reveals this show is as good as it gets in reality television.

America's Next Girl Band™" has a web-site www.americasnextgirlband.com™ which enables an artist/contest to go on-line and get the contestant application which will need to be filed out and mailed.

For general information email:  info@americasnextgirlband.com™

America's Next Girl Band™

ANGB™

media@americasnextgirlband.com™
End
Source:
Email:***@americasnextgirlband.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share