The Stoles To Release Their Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Getaway" On Friday February 24, 2017
Dublin based alternative rock band The Stoles are releasing their Spectra Music Group debut single "Getaway" on Friday February 24th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
The Stoles are a Dublin based alternative band consisting of three members:
Antonio: Vocals/Bass
Andrea: Guitar/Vocals
Ciaran: Drums/Vocals
Having spent the summer of 2015 playing at some of Ireland's best indie music festivals, such as Le Cheile and Scrobarnach, The Stoles launched straight into writing and creating their debut album. The process of writing an album had the band exploring and honing their sound more than ever before.
Recording and production of the band's debut album – titled "Age Of Deception", was completed in the latter part of 2016, and will be released by The Spectra Music Group in 2017.
Check out the new music video for the single "Getaway" by The Stoles here:
https://youtu.be/
Pre-Order your copy of "Getaway" by The Stoles on iTunes today:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Call and request "Getaway" by The Stoles at your favorite radio station today!
Follow The Stoles on Twitter @thestoles
The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
