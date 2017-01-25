Country(s)
Puppy Bowl VI MVP Teams Up With NJ Family To Raise Funds For Son's Autistic Therapy
Jake the Chug, an adopted Chihuahua/Pug mix from Fair Lawn, NJ and Puppy Bowl VI MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), has lent his name and image to an art blanket project to help raise funds for an intensive autism program for 13-year-old Piscataway native Tyler Darlow. The photo of Jake on the blanket, as well as the design, were created by Andrew Darlow (Tyler's Dad), an award-winning photographer and author.
The Darlow family started a GoFundMe campaign at the end of 2016, but have raised only half of their goal to date, so they decided to create this new campaign. Andrew Darlow said this about the art blanket project: "My wife, Belinda, and my entire family are extremely thankful for all the support we've received thus far from our fundraising efforts. With about 50% still to raise, we thought an art blanket project like this just before Super Bowl 51 would be a perfect way to raise the rest of the funding we need to pay for Tyler's Intensive therapy, which totals just under $20,000."
The Darlows have been following the Son-Rise Program® with Tyler for nearly a year, with outstanding results so far, including better eye contact, communication and speech. The Son-Rise Program® Intensive program is a week-long program conducted at the Autism Treatment Center of America in Sheffield, MA.
Lauren Chrust, who rescued Jake in 2000 had this to say about the blanket project: "We're so grateful to be able to help such a special young man like Tyler on his journey to become more independent. I hope that everyone who invests in this fundraising effort gets as much warmth and good feelings from the blankets as we do having our little Jakie running (and napping!) around the house each day."
The Darlow family set a goal of $12,500, which, if raised, will give them enough funds after expenses to pay for the balance of Tyler's intensive therapy program.
For more information about the Art Blanket Project and the Son-Rise® Program Intensive, visit: http://www.DarlowDogs.com.
About Jake the Chug:
Jake the Chug is the official MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) of 2010's Animal Planet Puppy Bowl VI. Jake the Chug is 1/2 Chihuahua, 1/2 pug, and 100% adorable. Jake the Chug can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/
About Andrew Darlow:
Andrew Darlow is a photographer, writer and digital imaging coach. He is the current editor of ImagingBuffet.com, an online imaging resource for photographers of all levels. He and his work have been featured in numerous magazines, websites and TV shows, including American Photo, Animal Planet, Photo District News, PDN Gear Guide, People Magazine, Popular Photography, and Rangefinder Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.imagingbuffet.com
About the Autism Treatment Center of America:
Autism Treatment Center of America™ is the worldwide teaching center for The Son-Rise Program® , a powerful, effective and totally unique treatment for children and adults challenged by Autism, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD), Asperger's Syndrome, and other developmental difficulties. For more information, visit http://www.autismtreatmentcenter.org
Super Bowl is a registered trademark of the National Football League. The Son-Rise Program is a registered trademark of Barry Neil Kaufman and Samahria Lyte Kaufman. The Autism Treatment Center of America is a trademark of The Option Institute™. Animal Planet and Puppy Bowl are trademarks of Discovery Communications, LLC.
Contact
Andrew Darlow
President, Andrew Darlow Images Intl. LLC
***@gmail.com
Photos:
