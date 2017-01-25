Puppy Bowl VI MVP Teams Up With NJ Family To Raise Funds For Son's Autistic Therapy

Jake the Chug, an adopted Chihuahua/Pug mix from Fair Lawn, NJ and Puppy Bowl VI MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), has lent his name and image to an art blanket project to help raise funds for an intensive autism program for 13-year-old Piscataway native Tyler Darlow. The photo of Jake on the blanket, as well as the design, were created by Andrew Darlow (Tyler's Dad), an award-winning photographer and author.