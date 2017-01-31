 
Hands4Hope LA Presents the 17th Annual Starlight Serenade Benefit Concert Featuring Comedian Sinbad

The Benefit Concert, now in its seventeenth year, raising funds to benefit at-risk youth and single-parent families through safe, quality after school programs.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The 17th Annual Starlight Serenade Benefit Concert will showcase another outstanding line up of incredible award winning musicians and entertainers.  The event takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 8:00pm at the Harmony Gold Theater, in the heart of Hollywood, sponsored by U.S. Bank, Payne Pest Management, Gerald Greene, ABCOFLASH and the Federal Bar.

Tickets available here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07edp962q27affbf75&llr=vtjom8bab

The event will benefit the North Hollywood based Hands4Hope LA free after school and single parent programs.

The Annual Starlight Serenade Benefit Concert is a musical extravaganza that strikes a chord in the community to encourage participation and contribution.  This fundraising concert gathers music lovers, professional musicians and celebrities together to celebrate and support the academic, athletic, artistic and social enrichment programs provided by Hands4Hope LA for at-risk youth.

This year's event wil lbe a star-studded affair hosted by Pat Prescott of KTWV, 94.7 The Wave and will feature Sinbad, Paul Jackson, Jr., Jessy J., Dr. Bobby Rodriguez and Paige Bryan.  Musical director for this event is the First Lady of Smooth Jazz, Gail Jhonson.

Seating is limited, so book your tickets today! The event is open to the general public.  Available admission tickets include:  VIP $75 and general admission $50.  VIP tickets will include access to a pre-concert VIP Reception hosted by The Federal Bar, with Pat Prescott and various artists from the evening's line-up.  Harmony Gold Theater is located: 7655 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

For more information, please contact Hands4Hope LA at 818-763-HOPE (4673) or via email: lfloyd@hands4hopela.org.  Tickets are available online at the Hands4Hope LA website: www.hands4hopela.org

About Hands4Hope LA

Hands4Hope LA a free after-school and single parent resource program based in the No Ho Music & Arts district. They serve predominantly low-income minority youth from single parent homes in North Hollywood and the surrounding communities. Learn more at http://hands4hopela.org!

ABOUT SPMG MEDIA

SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs.  Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/

