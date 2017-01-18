News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
In Major New Study on Student Economic Mobility, Woodbury Ranks 36th Nationally and 7th in CA
With Much of the Student Population Coming from Lower 60% Income Brackets, 'Equality of Opportunity Project' Analysis Shows Significant Movement
Addressing economic diversity and student outcomes, the study (http://www.nytimes.com/
According to the New York Times, the mobility rate the researchers developed "captures the share of all students at a given college who both came from a lower-income family and ended up in a higher-income family." Dominating the top of this list are mid-tier public and private institutions, not elite colleges.
In terms of mobility from bottom 20 percent to top 20 percent of income by one's 30s, Woodbury ranks 36th nationally, out of 2200 colleges and universities, and 7th in California, out of 167 colleges and universities (https://www.nytimes.com/
According to Nathan Garrett, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Information Technology and Assistant Dean, Woodbury School of Business, the 6.4 percent figure is highly significant when compared to the vast majority of schools, where only 120 colleges and universities have a rate of 4 percent or higher (http://www.equality-
"This is a score representing the number of students moving up two or more quintiles -- a fifth -- in income after graduating,"
"Given that more than half of Woodbury students come from the lower 60 percent of the family income brackets, these results are simply remarkable,"
Under the direction of economists Raj Chetty, John Friedman, Emmanuel Saez, Nicholas Turner and Danny Yagan, The Equality of Opportunity Project analyzed the data of more than 30 million students between 1999 and 2013, as well as the access rate (which percentage of students belonging to the lowest 20 percent of salaried employees was able to enroll) from universities across the country. Analyzing to which economic quintile of the population belonged the students between the age of 15 and 19 years and to which belong to the age of 32 after going to university, it is possible to analyze how many of them have better obtained their socioeconomic position thanks to the studies.
The statistics cover only schools that participate in Title IV federal funding, which excludes the military academies and certain other colleges. Measures of access are for students born in 1991, roughly the class of 2013; measures of outcomes and mobility are for students born between 1980 and 1982, who are around age 35, when relative income ranks stabilizes. Class size figures represent the number of students in the study who were born in 1991: approximately the class of 2013 or today's 25-year-olds. This measure does not include international students or students who could not be linked to their parents' tax returns.
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
(323) 469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse