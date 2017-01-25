News By Tag
Solar FlexRack Names John Dunham Sales Executive
As the key point of contact between Solar FlexRack and its customers, Dunham will continue to build Solar FlexRack's business through existing customers and identifying potential new opportunities. As part of Solar FlexRack's world-class service offering, Dunham brings his industry knowledge and experience along with commitment to ongoing customer satisfaction, a hallmark of the Solar FlexRack team.
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "John is an experienced, results-oriented sales professional with a decade of experience in the renewable energy generation industry. We are excited to have John onboard to expand our foothold in both the solar tracker and solar racking space on the West coast."
Previously, Dunham has been employed by numerous other alternative energy companies to lead their commercial and regional sales territories to not only implement sales, marketing and business initiatives, but also support corporate objectives through effective communications.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com (http://solarflexrack.com/
