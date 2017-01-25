Shades by GAL Cosmetics for Women of Color

Shades by GAL Cosmetics offers high-quality, yet affordable, cosmetics and makeup for women of color.

Veronica Campbell-Brown wearing Shades by GAL cosmetics

End

--Cosmetics not only look good; they are also good for you!Focusing on the lip gloss (luxury gloss) and foundation sticks …These are products where sheer color meets high shine with the benefit of age-defying benefits for your lips. You will receive lasting comfort, protection and hydration from the innovative polymers in this product, which are made up of Castor Seed, Soybean, and Moroccan Argan. These ingredients help with conditioning and hydration, along with smoothing out the appearance of wrinkles and vertical lines thus giving your lips a younger and softer look. They also contain Vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidant protection. Aloe and silica help soothe and heal dry lips., 8-Time Olympic Medalist, endorsesFine Cosmetics for Women of Color.In Veronica's own words: "It is an honor to endorse Shades by Gal Cosmetics. I love using their products and admire the passion the company have for creating fine cosmetics."Founded by beauty junkiein 2009 in New York, Shades by GAL Cosmetics is the beauty brand for the modern woman and beauty maven. Vivacious and classic, Shades by GAL encourages women to unleash their individual beauty. The line includes a variety of shades for eyes, lips, and cheeks. Ingredients include minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, which nourish the skin. Shades by GAL is sold online and in select beauty boutiques globally.What separates Shades by GAL Cosmetics from many of the cosmetics out today is that Shades by GAL caters to women of all hues and pigmentations. Shades by GAL Cosmetics provide affordable, high-quality, custom-made products infused with antioxidants and vitamins, which enhance true beauty and nourish the skin.