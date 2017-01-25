News By Tag
HoverBoard Creator Invents Human Transport Device . It's Amazing!
The Iota is developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard. The Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle.
Based on the larger Solowheel design, Iota gives riders unprecedented freedom to move and travel in any direction effortlessly. Engineered with a unique parallelogram-
Solowheel Iota will include Bluetooth capabilities (for watch and smartphone apps), an 8-mile range on a single charge and a cool suspension system is in the works.
Solowheel reached its funding goal in just 3 days on Kickstarter. It's now super funding with over $100,000!
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Claude Rorabaugh, Chief Product Evangelist, for Inventist, Inc., at cerorabaugh@
See more at https://www.kickstarter.com/
