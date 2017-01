HoverBoard Creator Invents Human Transport Device . It's Amazing!

The Iota is developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard. The Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle.

Last week Inventist launched the Solowheel Iota via Kickstarter. The Iota is developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard. The Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle.Based on the larger Solowheel design, Iota gives riders unprecedented freedom to move and travel in any direction effortlessly. Engineered with a unique parallelogram-based turning assist mechanism and an intelligent rider detection system, Iota remains balanced and stable for everyone to cruise with confidence. Plus, the Iota only weighs 8 lbs. - so it can be carried and stored anywhere when not in use.Solowheel Iota will include Bluetooth capabilities (for watch and smartphone apps), an 8-mile range on a single charge and a cool suspension system is in the works.Solowheel reached its funding goal in just 3 days on Kickstarter. It's now super funding with over $100,000!If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Claude Rorabaugh, Chief Product Evangelist, for Inventist, Inc., at cerorabaugh@ inventist.com or at 360-991-5110.See more at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/687658339/solowheel-iota-a-mini-personal-e-vehicle?token=38748cc2