Solar FlexRack Names Staci Lombardo as Marketing Manager
Lombardo will be working in conjunction with sales to develop and implement an overall corporate marketing strategy, and translate the company's business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, she will determine and administer the marketing budget, identify and track key metrics, and establish positioning for Solar FlexRack's innovative TDP™ solar tracker, racking products and bring to the forefront the company's world class project services.
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "Staci brings a rare combination of technical marketing abilities, customer focus and effective communication. Her skill set spans all aspects of marketing, and we're really excited that she has joined our team."
Previously, Lombardo, a Youngstown State University BSBA and MBA Alumni, worked in various marketing positions for software and technology applications companies. Lombardo will be based at the Solar FlexRack headquarters in Youngstown, Ohio.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems (http://solarflexrack.com/
