Solar FlexRack Names Staci Lombardo as Marketing Manager

-- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and tracking solutions, announced the hiring of Staci Lombardo as Marketing Manager in the fourth quarter of 2016.Lombardo will be working in conjunction with sales to develop and implement an overall corporate marketing strategy, and translate the company's business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, she will determine and administer the marketing budget, identify and track key metrics, and establish positioning for Solar FlexRack's innovative TDP™ solar tracker, racking products and bring to the forefront the company's world class project services.Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "Staci brings a rare combination of technical marketing abilities, customer focus and effective communication. Her skill set spans all aspects of marketing, and we're really excited that she has joined our team."Previously, Lombardo, a Youngstown State University BSBA and MBA Alumni, worked in various marketing positions for software and technology applications companies. Lombardo will be based at the Solar FlexRack headquarters in Youngstown, Ohio.Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems ( http://solarflexrack.com/ products/tracker/ ) in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com ( http://solarflexrack.com/ ) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/solarflexrack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack)and LinkedIn.