Business Financials For Due Diligence Explained – Winston Rowe & Associates
The key to all commercial real estate transactions is the financial due diligence
All business professionals need a good working knowledge of financial statements to include how they are created and how they can be used to make key business decisions.
Business transactions are transformed into financial statements through a due diligence and accounting process.
Three required statements are produced:
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow Statement
The statements provide results of business activity, not the reasons. To understand the reasons, we must look at relevant ratios.
These ratios are standard indications of business reasons and serve as the basis for key business decisions.
They are derived from a combination of calculations of components of the financial statements to indicate a unique and universally accepted metric or measurement.
We can glean relevant indications of the company's success from these metrics. They become the "language" through which we understand business activity and we use them to help understand and analyze financial statements and also compare one company to another or one financial period to another.
Winston Rowe & Associates utilizes an initial due diligence review that provides an in depth understanding of business and financial activity as it pertains to the financing commercial real estate transactions.
With a core focus on flexibility, Winston Rowe & Associates really wants to be able to find a way to help everyone who comes to them find a funding solution that meets their needs.
The best funding solutions occur when they combine data with consultation and common sense.
They can be contacted at 248-246-2243 or visit them online at http://www.winstonrowe.com
