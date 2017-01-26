News By Tag
Lillian Marti contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Ph.D. and Spiritual Scholar shares her story of life after a breakup
In a poignant story titled, "A Lesson on Resilience,"
Lillian says, "I invite you to give a Name to this strong voice in you. Do it right now. It can be any name that comes up for you, like Gladys, Sam, Petunia, Serenity, Dafne, you get the point. Did a name come up for you just now? If not, sitting quietly where you are at this moment, take a deep breath, and close your eyes if it feels comfortable for you. Take another breath and exhale and let the name come up for you. Simple. Let it come up for you. What is the name of your resilient voice? Write it down. Now you have a friend, an ally, your resilience voice is clearly present in your life. Talk with her/him. Ask questions. Ask for guidance. You see, this is your own voice and it will get stronger and louder."
Lillian graduated from Columbia University with a Ph. D. in Educational Anthropology and minor in Economic Development. She obtained an Advanced Professional Certificate in Evaluation and Documentation from NYU. She studied Medical Anthropology and received an M.A. from Catholic University, Washington, D. C. She is a Transformational Coach with a Certification from the Debbie Ford Institute. She is the upcoming author of several books and other publications focusing on relationships and integrating the biology of sex, love and intellect.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
