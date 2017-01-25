 
News By Tag
* Valentines
* Chicago
* Special
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Valentines Can Toast Love With 360 Chicago's Tilt Your Heart Out Package Throughout February

 
 
Valentines Can Toast Love at 360 CHICAGO All Month Long
Valentines Can Toast Love at 360 CHICAGO All Month Long
CHICAGO - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Love shouldn't be celebrated on just one day so 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck, one of the top attractions in Chicago, offers the TILT Your Heart Out special package throughout February. Valentines can toast their joy at the 94th floor observation deck with a package for two (21-and-over) including general admission, a thrill ride on TILT and two glasses of Cava sparkling wine for $50.

Architect's Corner Café & Bar serves light bites and offers a full bar with specialty cocktails, wine and beer for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the concourse level ticket office entrance at 875 N. Michigan Avenue.

Observation Deck Hours and Pricing
Open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. General admission: $20.50 for adults (ages 12+); $13.50 for youth (3-11); Chicago 606 Resident Appreciation Rate: $10.25 adults (ages 12+); $6.75 for youth (3-11).  Additional pricing packages can be found at www.360chicago.com.

TILT Pricing
TILT costs $7 per person and tickets do not include admission to the observation deck. Guests first purchase a valid on-site admission ticket to gain access to the observation deck and TILT. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at 360 CHICAGO's ticketing desk, based on availability.

360 CHICAGO is located at 875 N. Michigan Avenue, 94th Floor in Chicago, IL.  For information, weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., call 312-751-3681.  All other times, please call 312-654-2892. Follow on social media through Twitter and Instagram: @360ChiViews; Facebook: 360 Chicago. Visit http://www.360chicago.com for information.

Contact
Wisecarver PR
***@wisecarverpr.com
End
Source:360 CHICAGO Observation Deck
Email:***@wisecarverpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Valentines, Chicago, Special
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wisecarver Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share