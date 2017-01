Valentines Can Toast Love With 360 Chicago's Tilt Your Heart Out Package Throughout February

Valentines Can Toast Love at 360 CHICAGO All Month Long

-- Love shouldn't be celebrated on just one day so 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck, one of the top attractions in Chicago, offers thespecial package throughout February. Valentines can toast their joy at the 94floor observation deck with a package for two (21-and-over)including general admission, a thrill ride on TILT and two glasses of Cava sparkling wine for $50.Architect's Corner Café & Bar serves light bites and offers a full bar with specialty cocktails, wine and beer for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the concourse level ticket office entrance at 875 N. Michigan Avenue.Open 365 days a year from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. General admission: $20.50 for adults (ages 12+); $13.50 for youth (3-11); Chicago 606 Resident Appreciation Rate: $10.25 adults (ages 12+); $6.75 for youth (3-11). Additional pricing packages can be found at www.360chicago.com.TILT costs $7 per person and tickets do not include admission to the observation deck. Guests first purchase a valid on-site admission ticket to gain access to the observation deck and TILT. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at 360 CHICAGO's ticketing desk, based on availability.is located at 875 N. Michigan Avenue, 94Floor in Chicago, IL. For information, weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., call 312-751-3681. All other times, please call 312-654-2892. Follow on social media through Twitter and Instagram: @360ChiViews;Facebook: 360 Chicago. Visit http://www.360chicago.com for information.