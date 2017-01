Lots to Love About Valentine's Day at Georgia's Lanier Islands

Southern Lakeside Destination Plays Host to Candlelit Dinners and Romantic Accommodation Packages

Legacy Lodge at Lanier Islands is a wonderful destnation for a Valentine getaway

-- Atlanta couples seeking a romantic Valentine's Day getaway close to home need look no further than Lanier Islands. On February 10, 11, 14, 17 and 18, the lakeside resort is pleased to offer a Valentine's Sweetheart Package, as well as candlelit dinners featuring a specially prepared menu by the Islands' culinary team.· Deluxe overnight accommodations in a newly renovated room at Legacy Lodge – a member of the esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection· Romantic dinner for two in Sidney's Restaurant*· Breakfast for two the following morning*· Package can be upgraded to include a romantic welcome complete with chocolate-covered strawberries and chilled champagne in the room upon the couple's arrivalThe dinner menu at Sidney's showcases expertly prepared dishes such as Bacon Filet with caramelized onions and spinach, gratin potato, grape and fig demi; Grilled Veal Chop with roasted red potato, sautéed kale, wild mushroom sauce; Roasted Breast Of Chicken filled with boursin cheese, pesto and olive couscous, carnival cauliflower, pan sauce; Pan Seared Wild Striped Bass with white bean and black eye pea succotash, sautéed fingerling potato, lemon-butter with pomegranate;and more. Reservations are available for guests who wish to attend dinner only. For overnight guests with children aged 4 to 12, their kids can enjoy dinner and playtime with the resort's Legacy Kids counselors in the hotel while the parents enjoy dinner for as little as $40/child. Valentine's Sweetheart Packages can be reserved online at www.lanierislands.com or by calling 770-945-8787. Guests should secure their dinner reservations when they book their hotel stay.Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing"in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.