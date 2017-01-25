News By Tag
Lots to Love About Valentine's Day at Georgia's Lanier Islands
Southern Lakeside Destination Plays Host to Candlelit Dinners and Romantic Accommodation Packages
Starting at $239 per couple, Lanier Islands Valentine's Sweetheart Package includes:
· Deluxe overnight accommodations in a newly renovated room at Legacy Lodge – a member of the esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection
· Romantic dinner for two in Sidney's Restaurant*
· Breakfast for two the following morning*
· Package can be upgraded to include a romantic welcome complete with chocolate-covered strawberries and chilled champagne in the room upon the couple's arrival
The dinner menu at Sidney's showcases expertly prepared dishes such as Bacon Filet with caramelized onions and spinach, gratin potato, grape and fig demi; Grilled Veal Chop with roasted red potato, sautéed kale, wild mushroom sauce; Roasted Breast Of Chicken filled with boursin cheese, pesto and olive couscous, carnival cauliflower, pan sauce; Pan Seared Wild Striped Bass with white bean and black eye pea succotash, sautéed fingerling potato, lemon-butter with pomegranate;
*Gratuities for dinner and breakfast are included in package price. Dinner will offer pre-fixed options. Taxes and resort accommodations fees are not included in package price. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the Valentine's Day Dinner, and must be purchased separately.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
