Hundreds of Industry Professionals Party at Hybrid Happy Hour 2017

Hybrid Studios hosts third annual afterparty event for NAMM attendees

Hybrid Happy Hour 2017

Amy Burton

Amy Burton

-- Hybrid Studios hosted its third annual NAMM afterparty, Hybrid Happy Hour 2017, on Friday, January 20for several hundred NAMM attendees and friends of the Orange County studio. The party was co-hosted by Produce Like A Pro, with BAE Audio, Genelec, Lewitt, McDSP, Recording Revolution, Stacks FX, and UK Sound. Guests were treated to live performances from Bird & the War and Rosechild, and an open bar served by Sterling Musk of King Salamander was provided by Ketel One, Nolet's Gin and Guinness."I might be a little biased, but I thought this year's party was awesome," said Hybrid Studios founder Billy Klein, "Great music, great people, and a great time for everyone who attended; what more can you ask for? We'll try to keep building on this next year and find a way to make it even bigger. Thanks to our sponsors and everyone who came out to party with us!"Between performances on Hybrid's main stage several fantastic prizes were raffled off to guests, including a Crazy 8 Tremolo pedal from Stacks FX, two Classic Packs from McDSP, a Hot Fuzz pedal from BAE Audio, and a full day of recording time at Hybrid Studios. As always, complimentary shuttle service was provided to and from the Anaheim convention center, and the party was completely free to attend for registered guests. The party has become a staple event for the Orange County recording studios and soundstage, and the team at Hybrid is already planning for next year's event in 2018.For more information on Hybrid Happy Hour, please visit www.HybridHappyHour.comHybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com