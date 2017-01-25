News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hundreds of Industry Professionals Party at Hybrid Happy Hour 2017
Hybrid Studios hosts third annual afterparty event for NAMM attendees
"I might be a little biased, but I thought this year's party was awesome," said Hybrid Studios founder Billy Klein, "Great music, great people, and a great time for everyone who attended; what more can you ask for? We'll try to keep building on this next year and find a way to make it even bigger. Thanks to our sponsors and everyone who came out to party with us!"
Between performances on Hybrid's main stage several fantastic prizes were raffled off to guests, including a Crazy 8 Tremolo pedal from Stacks FX, two Classic Packs from McDSP, a Hot Fuzz pedal from BAE Audio, and a full day of recording time at Hybrid Studios. As always, complimentary shuttle service was provided to and from the Anaheim convention center, and the party was completely free to attend for registered guests. The party has become a staple event for the Orange County recording studios and soundstage, and the team at Hybrid is already planning for next year's event in 2018.
For more information on Hybrid Happy Hour, please visit www.HybridHappyHour.com
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse