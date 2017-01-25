News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Look Your Best on Your Wedding Day with Dr. Sonny O
Dr. Sonny O is offering specials for brides as they get ready for their big day. From SculpSure to Timeless Glow, brides will be ready to say "I Do."
Dr. O's secret to saying yes to the dress with confidence is SculpSure laser fat elimination. Non invasive and highly effective for tummy and flank areas. Brides will receive a discount of up to $600 dollars off per area. Results occur in 12 weeks, so many brides are including SculpSure as part of the wedding planning.
The bride is typically not the only one stressing about the big day! Dr. O has not forgotten the mother of the bride. He is offering a special gift to the mothers of the brides that schedule a Timeless Lift, Timeless Glow, and Timeless Eyes before the wedding. Timeless Lift is an in-office procedure that can remove years of aging off of the face and neck. Timeless Glow is a comprehensive line of procedures and products that can help minimize the look of wrinkles by utilizing facial laser skin resurfacing and Botox® Cosmetic. Timeless Eyes procedures are specifically designed to rejuvenate the eyes to a more youthful and energized appearance. These procedures include upper lids, lower lids, and brow lift.
All specials offered through June 1. A trusted name nationally and locally, Dr. Sonny O has refreshed the natural beauty of women and men for over a decade. Specializing in facial plastic surgery Dr. Sonny O developed the Timeless You mini facelift (http://www.drsonnyo.com/
Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Laurin Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse