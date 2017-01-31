News By Tag
Unleash Your Fervor This February With Fervor-Montréal Valentines Day Gift Guide
Fervor-Montréal unveils latest love-inspired gift guide that is sure to turn up the heat this February
Built on the foundation of passion, each stunningly unique piece chosen as part of the gift guide, was inspired by the desire of personal expression; allowing you to proclaim your love with a heart pendant, or to even spell it out.
The gift guide includes:
Initial rings: spell it out! Crafted using 925 sterling silver and the best AAA grade European Cut CZ's these innovative one size fits all rings are perfect for any finger. Each ring incorporates a CZ encrusted Capital Letter on a unique pull string silver chain which can be sized to fit anyone. The pull string is finished with a small CZ for added detailing. #LOVE, anyone?
Mi Amore: The collection true to your heart, these enameled identity bracelets are each finished with 2 Swarovski crystals on a heart which holds the fine quality, durable nylon cord. The hand set procedure of "Hot Enamelling" has to be undertaken by skilled artisans who are fully qualified in their craft. Hot enamel ensures the enamel will not crack if the ID needs to be bent to fit the wrist.
La Neige: Sure to melt even the coldest of hearts, this collection of rings, earrings and pendants features multiple fine quality CZ's used to highlight the major vibrant CZ. This cool classic collection is crafted in 925 sterling silver.
Dancing Gems: Let your love sparkle with this "style meets technology" innovative collection. The Sterling Silver collection uses a Japanese "Crossfor" technology to make a Swarovski Zirconia (engraved with the Swarovski Zirconia logo) shimmer in both the pendant or earrings, by using kinetic energy—creating a breathtaking display of reflected light.
Juliette:The never forgotten Shakespearean love story is now revived in the jewelry collection Juliette. This romantic collectionis crafted in 925 sterling silver and features fine quality CZ's in gemstone colours. The assortment includes bracelets, earrings and rings.
To see more of FERVOR's beautifully designed pieces or for more information, visit: https://fervormontreal.com/
For interview requests, please contact:
Rania Walker, PR & Media Relations
416.258.8953
rania@frontdoorpr.com
ABOUT FERVOR:
Bringing 'posh to your price point' since 2000, FERVOR has garnered a reputation for producing luxurious yet affordable fine and fashion jewellery. Founded by an acclaimed Canadian designer, each FERVOR piece is handcrafted by highly skilled jewellers, using only top-quality materials and workmanship. Stones include genuine Swarovski Crystals and Pearls, semi-precious stones and AAA grade brilliant cubic zirconia. Silver and non-precious metals are plated with up to 3 microns of 14k or 18k gold and/or platinum using the most advanced methods available to impart a deep, enduring luster that avoids the fading typical of many plated metals. With offices across the globe, customers can anticipate a new FERVOR collection every three months; blending up-to-the-minute trends with timeless style. https://fervormontreal.com/
Contact
Rania Walker, Front Door PR
***@frontdoorpr.com
End
