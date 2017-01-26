 
Mayor Bermudez to Speak at Small Business Expo's VIP Breakfast

 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday February 16th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will be coming to the James L Knight Centerbringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full of networking, educational workshops and demos of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their day to day tasks and long-term goals.

Mayor Bermudez was selected by his fellow elected officials as the President of the Miami Dade

County League of Cities in 2010-2011. Additionally, he received the Good Government Award from The Greater Miami Chamber of commerce in 2009. Mr. Bermudez earned his B.A. from University of Miami and his law degree from Notre Dame. He has practiced law in South Florida for the past 28 years and is a partner at Lubell Rosen, LLC in the Coral Gables office.

The VIP Breakfast will take place in the ballroom at the James L Knight Centeron February 16th from 8:00-9:00 AM.  Those interested in attending should email M@theshowproducers.com for more information.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/) expects to have more than 4,500+ registered attendees from

across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing businessleads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to

starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've

put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors:  AT&T, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Progressive Commercial and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Rand Internet Marketing, SignOnTheGo, Verizon Wireless, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and Ziplocal.

MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall – 400 SE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33131 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

Media Contact
Susan Baah
212-651-0679
***@theshowproducers.com
