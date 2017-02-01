Country(s)
EFA to Exhibit at North America's Largest Literary Conference
NEW YORK - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Editorial Freelancers Association will be exhibiting at the AWP Conference & Bookfair, Feb. 8–11, in Washington, DC. The event, hosted by the Association of Writers & Writing Programs, will be held at the Washington Convention Center and the Washington Marriott Marquis. The EFA has been participating in the AWP Conference & Bookfair since 2013.
EFA professionals provide a variety of services to authors, including developmental editing, copyediting, proofreading, book design, typesetting and indexing. They also offer assistance with author platform-building and creating promotions and marketing materials.
"The EFA is looking forward to attending this year's AWP conference, where we always enjoy connecting with authors at all stages of their careers, academics and the publishing community," says Lindsey Alexander, EFA Events Subcommittee chairperson. Authors and other conference attendees can chat with EFA members at booth 343-T, near the stage and concessions, throughout the event.
The first AWP conference, held in 1973 at the Library of Congress, featured six events and 16 presenters. AWP has grown to be the largest literary conference in North America, drawing over 12,000 attendees and featuring thousands of presenters and more than 500 readings, signings, panel discussions and craft lectures. More than 800 presses, journals and literary organizations from around the world are expected to exhibit at the bookfair.
Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with over 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copy editors, proofreaders, indexers, translators and others who work in publishing, communications and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.
For more information about the AWP Conference & Bookfair, visit AWP Conference. For more information about the EFA, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
