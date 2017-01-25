 
Industry News





Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Brings Many Specialties To The Table

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your loved ones finally settled on your future home? The search proved to be a long and difficult one, but it paid off with a selection that the whole family loves. However, before you start thinking about booking the moving truck, you will need to make sure that everything is financially attainable. Are you afraid that the mortgage process may reveal that you can't afford that perfect home? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Homes Loans is ready to help guide you through the process. Her team brings many specialties to the table, including:

• Obtaining the most ideal loans for the client out of a wide pool of wholesale banks and lenders, at no extra charge.
• Ensuring loans are "locked" in a timely manner, avoiding higher interest rates.
• Obtaining successful financing so that the client does not risk losing a house due to last-minute loss of financing (a common occurrence).
• Obtaining the most ideal program for the client, which takes advantage of tax benefits and the most ideal interest rates.
• Can do a credit evaluation, in order to optimize future scores.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
