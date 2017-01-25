SEO Ann Arbor Creates Innovative SEO Auditor

SEO Ann Arbor creates an innovative SEO Auditor to help companies constantly improve the health of their business websites.

-- SEO Ann Arbor has found a way to integrate a proprietary SEO Auditor into their Content Management System. This unique system allows you to detect potential SEO problems at the source!"SEO Ann Arbor's Content Management System (CMS) makes updating your website a breeze. But simply updating your website isn't enough these days, because everyone has a website," says Dan Holland, Web Programmer at SEO Ann Arbor."How do you rise above your competition?By rising above them in search results. If you have a website, that's great, but if no one knows it's there, it may not be helping you reach your potential?"That's why SEO Ann Arbor's CMS is built from the ground up with SEO in mind. And now, they can offer integrated SEO auditing tools to help improve your online presence.SEO Ann Arbor's SEO Auditor has built-in tools including:- Report the consistency of key phrases for each page on your website- Report the status of each page's meta data- Report the thoroughness of image optimization for search engines- Report the link health of your website- Report the places where optimization does not exist, but shouldBut, it doesn't just report information. It shows you *exactly* what the problem is, and *exactly* where to find it. The edit is just one click away, and requires little to no technical knowledge to execute.If you're looking to expand your online presence, SEO Ann Arbor can help you do just that! If you'd like more information or have specific questions, feel free to contact SEO Ann Arbor today!: "We believe in helping people achieve their dream of a successful, growing business and an abundant life…starting today!" We achieve this by assisting businesses withand utilizing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Blogging to create a robust online presence.